Hossa scores 1,000th point as Blackhawks defeat Senators in shootout

OTTAWA -- If it was a Hollywood script, perhaps Chicago Blackhawks winger Marian Hossa’s 1,000th NHL point would have also stood as the deciding goal in the rink he started his career.

But Hossa was more than happy to hit the milestone and celebrate winger Patrick Sharp’s shootout winner from the bench at Canadian Tire Centre Thursday night.

Sharp went from his backhand to his forehand before flicking a shot by goalie Craig Anderson for the only goal of the tie-breaking skills contest, giving Chicago a 5-4 win over the Ottawa Senators in a wildly entertaining back and forth affair.

“Usually I go fourth (in the shootout), I think it was my turn (next), but it was a good thing Patrick scored. He made a nice move,” said Hossa, who had a first-period assist for point No. 999 then scored to break a 3-3 tie with 6:10 left in the third period to become the 80th player in NHL history to hit the 1,000 mark. “It’s such a privilege to be one of these 80 great players to do this milestone and it doesn’t get better than this doing it where I started. It means lots to me.”

Blackhawks goalie Scott Darling, making his third career start, turned back Senators center Kyle Turris and wingers Alex Chiasson and Bobby Ryan to set the stage for Sharp’s shootout heroics.

Senators center Mika Zibanejad picked up his first point of the season when he scored with 2:08 left to salvage a point for the Senators, who saw their record slip to 5-2-2.

“I didn’t really know (it went in) until they started cheering, to be honest with you,” said Zibanejad, whose relief in breaking the slump was evident in his celebration. “I was hoping I didn’t knock that glass over, but I don’t think I‘m that strong. It was nice to get that goal, obviously.”

Center Jonathan Toews scored twice and winger Kris Versteeg had the other to round out the scoring for the Blackhawks, who improved to 6-3-1.

Wingers Clarke MacArthur, Mark Stone and Ryan also scored for the Senators.

Anderson made 35 saves and Darling stopped 28 shots.

Ryan put the Senators ahead 3-2 at 30 seconds of the third period, one-timing a giveaway by Blackhawks winger Bryan Bickell past a startled Darling.

But Toews tied it up again with his second of the night at 7:31 of the period, slipping off his check to push the puck into an open net after defenseman Brent Seabrook’s wrist shot from the left-wing boards snuck past a screened Anderson.

The Senators scored the only goal of the second period to knot the game at 2-2.

MacArthur’s third goal in the last two games and fifth of the season came with Ottawa on a power play at the 2:51 mark of the evenly played frame.

Taking a pass from center David Legwand, MacArthur quickly jumped out of the corner and jammed the puck behind Darling.

Stone opened the scoring at 2:48 of the first, redirecting a shot by center Curtis Lazar between Darling’s legs for his second goal of the season.

The Hawks bounced back in the second half of the opening segment with goals by Toews and Versteeg 4:13 apart.

”We certainly showed some resiliency to get to (the shootout) coming back throughout the game,“ said Ryan. ”You almost feel you earned (the win), but when it comes down to a shootout they found a way to get one by him.

”They played a heckuva game. Their goalie stood on his head sometimes. It was still a gutsy effort and I think we’re all pretty proud of that.

“Obviously we left some points out there, but outside of that I think we got a good measuring stick and we know where we can go, and where we can clean up from here.”

Ryan was happy to see Zibanejad get on the score sheet.

“I think I jumped as high as he did,” he said. “I’ve been there, we’ve all been there, and we know. He’s still a young kid. All you can do is tell him to keep his head up. I think we all took a collective sigh of relief and we’re happy for him. Hopefully it’s something where he can leave here tonight feeling good about himself.”

Chicago coach Joel Quenneville was equally proud for Hossa.

“To get the 1,000th point in a special place, very memorable for him,” he said. “It’s a special accomplishment. It shows you’ve been consistently productive in your career. He does it not just production-wise offensively. He does it by playing on both sides of the puck, which makes that 1,000 number pretty impressive.”

NOTES: Blackhawks RW Marian Hossa played his 1,100th game Thursday in Ottawa, where his NHL career began in 1997. A former 12th overall pick of the Senators, Hossa was traded to Atlanta in the summer of 2004 for Dany Heatley. “This is a special place for me,” Hossa said. “It just hits you, you have friends around, they call you, you meet them, you come to the building, it always just brings you great, great memories.” ... Blackhawks G Corey Crawford served as backup to G Scott Darling and, according to coach Joel Quenneville, will play Saturday in Toronto. Crawford has been out since Oct. 18 with an undisclosed injury. ... Senators G Robin Lehner missed the game to be with his wife as she gave birth to their first child. Taking his roster spot was G Andrew Hammond, who was also called up from Binghamton in February when G Craig Anderson missed a game against Detroit to be with his wife as she delivered. ... The Senators were without rookie D Mark Borowiecki, who was injured when slammed into the boards by Columbus Blue Jackets W Corey Tropp on Tuesday. Borowiecki, who has played well through the first eight games, was replaced by D Patrick Wiercioch. Also returning to the Ottawa lineup was LW Mike Hoffman. Veteran Ws Colin Greening and Erik Condra were healthy scratches.