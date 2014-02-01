Preview: Blackhawks at Sharks

The San Jose Sharks hope to solve their scoring woes by flipping the page on the calendar. San Jose looks to begin February with a jolt after ending January with a fizzle as it kicks off a four-game homestand against the Chicago Blackhawks on Saturday. The Sharks have followed a six-game winning streak with a three-game slide during which they have scored a total of one goal.

After being blanked by Los Angeles and Edmonton, San Jose was shut out for two periods at Calgary on Thursday before finally scoring in the opening minute of the third in a 4-1 loss. Chicago continues its seven-game road trip after splitting the first two contests. The Blackhawks dropped a 5-4 overtime decision in Calgary on Tuesday before scoring five unanswered goals en route to a 5-2 triumph at Vancouver the following night.

TV: 10:30 p.m. ET, NHLN, CSN (Chicago), CSN California (San Jose)

ABOUT THE BLACKHAWKS (33-10-13): Wednesday’s victory was the 693rd regular-season win of Joel Quenneville’s coaching career, moving him past Dick Irvin for third place on the all-time list. He is less than 100 triumphs away from passing Al Arbour (782) for the second spot behind Scotty Bowman (1,244). Chicago snapped a four-game winless streak with the victory over the Canucks and improved to 5-3-6 over its last 14 contests.

ABOUT THE SHARKS (34-15-6): San Jose’s offensive struggles go back to earlier this month, as the club has scored fewer than three goals in regulation eight times in its last 12 games. The Sharks have been shut out three times in that stretch and held to one goal on three other occasions. “It’s a big concern of ours right now,” coach Todd McLellan said. “In our last eight games, we’ve only scored 13 goals, and 10 of them have come from three players.”

OVERTIME

1. Chicago earned three points in the first two contests of the three-game season series, posting a 5-1 victory on Nov. 17 before dropping a 3-2 decision in a shootout on Jan. 5 - both at home.

2. Blackhawks RW Marian Hossa has scored seven goals over his last seven contests.

3. Sharks RW Eriah Hayes scored the team’s lone goal Thursday, his first in 13 NHL games.

PREDICTION: Blackhawks 5, Sharks 2