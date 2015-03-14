Preview: Blackhawks at Sharks

The San Jose Sharks wrap up a four-game homestand by hosting the Chicago Blackhawks on Saturday. The Blackhawks and Sharks are playing the deciding contest of their season series after splitting the first two games with wins on home ice. Chicago has points in its last four games (3-0-1) while San Jose is 4-1-0 in March as it tries to climb into a playoff position.

The Blackhawks have a better road record (19-12-1) than San Jose’s home mark (17-15-5), but the Sharks are 11-4-1 against Central Division opponents. San Jose’s home power play operates at an impressive 24.6 percent efficiency, but Chicago is one of the league’s best penalty-killing teams on the road. Corey Crawford will start for the Blackhawks, while Antti Niemi is expected to get the nod for the Sharks.

TV: 4 p.m. ET, NHL Network, Sportsnet, WGN, CSN California

ABOUT THE BLACKHAWKS (40-21-6): Brad Richards scored in Thursday’s 2-1 triumph over Arizona for his 900th career point, snapping a 23-game goal drought in the process. Defenseman Johnny Oduya returned versus the Coyotes after missing six games with an upper-body injury and logged 20:59 of ice time. Injured forward Patrick Kane leads the team with 15 goals on the road, while no other Chicago player has more than eight.

ABOUT THE SHARKS (34-26-8): Niemi made 35 saves in Thursday’s 2-0 victory over Nashville for his 32nd career shutout. Veteran Joe Thornton fired back at comments by general manager Doug Wilson, who suggested Thornton couldn’t handle the pressures of being captain, telling the San Jose Mercury News that “Doug needs to shut his mouth.” Joe Pavelski leads the team in goals with 32, but has not scored in four games.

OVERTIME

1. Thornton has a goal and three assists in the previous two meetings with Chicago.

2. Blackhawks F Joakim Nordstrom was suspended two games for boarding Arizona D Oliver Ekman-Larsson.

3. San Jose finishes March on a seven-game road trip - largely against Eastern Conference opponents - following Saturday’s contest.

PREDICTION: Sharks 3, Blackhawks 2