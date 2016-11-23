Preview: Blackhawks at Sharks

The Chicago Blackhawks will try to rebound from a major speed bump in their annual circus road trip when they visit the San Jose Sharks on Wednesday night in the fifth stop on their seven-game trek. The Blackhawks absorbed their worst loss of the season in a 5-0 setback at Edmonton on Monday, their second shutout loss on the road trip.

"That wasn't our team, it was a tough loss and we just have to forget about it and worry about the next game," Chicago goaltender Corey Crawford told reporters after the drubbing by the Oilers. The Blackhawks are 2-2 on the road trip, which comes on the heels of an 11-game point streak (9-0-2) that propelled them to first place in the Central Division. San Jose returned home from a six-game road trip with an impressive 4-0 victory over New Jersey on Monday and now plays four in a row and six of its next seven at the SAP Center. The Sharks halted a three-game losing streak in the series with a 2-0 win at Chicago in February but have been outscored 11-4 by the Blackhawks in their last two home matchups.

TV: 10 p.m. ET, NBC Sports Network, WGN (Chicago)

ABOUT THE BLACKHAWKS (13-5-2): Chicago is trying to stem an alarming trend on the road trip -- aside from the shutout losses at Winnipeg and Edmonton, it had to claw back from a three-goal deficit to win at Vancouver. "When you look at it ... I know we came back in Vancouver, but it's not the recipe for success, especially on the road," standout forward Patrick Kane told reporters. The power play continues to be a source of concern for Chicago, converting only three times in its last 30 opportunities.

ABOUT THE SHARKS (10-8-1): Brent Burns established franchise highs across the board for a defenseman with 27 goals, 48 assists and 75 points last season and is off to another sizzling start with seven goals and 16 points through 19 games. On Tuesday, San Jose decided to reward the 31-year-old Burns with an eight-year contract extension worth a reported $64 million. "Brent is one the most dynamic players in the National Hockey League and we're very excited to get this deal done," Sharks general manager Doug Wilson said.

OVERTIME

1. Burns has been held in check by Chicago with 11 points in 38 games.

2. Blackhawks F Marian Hossa has 10 goals in his last 13 games and 17 tallies and 30 points in 35 games against the Sharks.

3. San Jose has also struggled with the man advantage, going 3-for-32 in November.

PREDICTION: Sharks 4, Blackhawks 3