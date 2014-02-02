Sharks edge Blackhawks in shootout

SAN JOSE, Calif. -- The San Jose Sharks are struggling to score in regulation, but they had no problem finding the back of the net during a shootout on Saturday.

Forwards Joe Pavelski, Patrick Marleau and Joe Thornton all converted in impressive fashion as the hosts beat the Chicago Blackhawks 2-1.

Goaltender Antti Niemi stopped winger Patrick Sharp after allowing a shootout goal to center Jonathan Toews as San Jose snapped a three-game losing streak while beating Chicago for the second straight time in a shootout.

“Not making a save in the shootout was the only thing that bothered me,” Chicago goalie Corey Crawford said. “We played well and we had our chances to win, a couple of chances late. Our guys were doing a great job of not allowing many second chances.”

All three San Jose scorers displayed high skill for a team that has just two goals during regulation in its last four games. The best -- Thornton’s delay, drag-hide-and-sneak-just-inside-the-near-post move -- was saved for last.

“What a move, really nice to watch,” Sharks coach Todd McLellan said. “That must have been in his bag for a long time because I’ve been here for six years and I haven’t seen that. It’s nice that it came out.”

Related Coverage Preview: Blackhawks at Sharks

Thornton explained he’s practiced on Sharks’ back-up goalie Alex Stalock in practice, but couldn’t remember if it ever worked.

“Just lucky enough it went in tonight,” Thornton said.

Pavelski led off and went with a hard stop, quick stickhandle and forehand over Crawford’s left pad to bring the home crowd out of their seats.

“He’s a big guy, likes to make the first save a lot,” Pavelski said. “I like to get him moving and then you have to get it over his pad.”

Marleau used his speed and deft stickhandling to open Crawford’s 5-hole, and he squeezed a shot between the goalie’s legs.

“It was just a competitive game from drop of the first puck to the end,” Thornton said. “It could have gone either way.”

The scoreless tie was broken in the third period as each team wound up finding the back of the net on the same Chicago power play.

With San Jose defenseman Brad Stuart off for hooking Kane, Sharks defenseman Scott Hannan picked off Sharp’s long bank pass through center and hit Pavelski with a 40 pass through the neutral zone.

Pavelski calmed the bounce puck, fought off Blackhawks defenseman Duncan Keith, and scored his 29th goal while short-handed at 6:10.

“I was able to get just enough of an opening to get it through,” Pavelski said. “We’d like to win in regulation, but we’ll take it.”

The lead was short-lived as right winger Brandon Saad potted his 18th goal 63 seconds later on the same Chicago man-advantage. Blackhawks defenseman Brent Seabrook made a nice play to keep the puck alive at the San Jose blue line moments earlier.

“When you give up a short-handed goal, you’re usually happy to get the one point, but we scored on the same power play and that got us right back in it,” Blackhawks coach Joel Quenneville said. “They did not have a chance to play with the lead very long.”

“It’s tough, but we’re a veteran group, we know how to react and I thought we reacted well,” Thornton said. “We probably could have gotten it out on the boards, but we didn‘t.”

The Sharks produced three shots on all four power plays, but couldn’t break through.

“We’ll be fighting it until we start scoring consistently,” McLellan added. “But to win games 2-1 or 1-0 count just as much and sometimes they’re more gratifying.”

NOTES: The Sharks learned Saturday that injured C Logan Couture likely will not return until after the Olympic break. Couture missed his 13th straight game on Saturday after undergoing hand surgery early last month. Recovering from the right-hand repair was expected to be a minimum of 3-4 weeks. ... San Jose RW Tyler Kennedy missed a second straight game because of a lower-body injury. Kennedy said he felt a “pull” during the Jan. 29 game in Edmonton, in which he did not return. ... C John McCarthy cleared waivers and was assigned to the Sharks’ AHL affiliate Worcester. ... Struggling Chicago RW Bryan Bickel was a healthy scratch for a second straight game. D Sheldon Brookbank and D Michael Kostka did not dress for Chicago. ... The Blackhawks continue their second seven-game road trip of the season with stop No. 4 in Los Angeles on Monday. ... The Sharks continue their pre-Olympic break homestand with a game on Monday against Philadelphia. ... D Jason Demers was scratched due to a lower-body injury, McLellan said.