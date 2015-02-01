Sharks’ Niemi blanks Blackhawks

SAN JOSE, Calif. -- Antti Niemi denied his former teammates at every turn and the San Jose Sharks capped an impressive hat trick Saturday night.

Behind the goalie’s 31 saves and 31st career shutout at a sold-out SAP Center, San Jose beat the Chicago Blackhawks 2-0 after besting fellow Western Conference powers Los Angeles and Anaheim in its previous two games.

The hosts turned in a stellar defensive effort all-around, limiting the potent Blackhawks to one power play. Chicago was blanked for the fourth time this season.

“When you get a shutout, you are the king of the rink,” Chicago goalie Antti Raanta said of fellow-Finn Niemi. “He was really good today.”

Niemi’s fourth shutout of the season was his second all time against the Blackhawks. He was with Chicago during his rookie season when it won the Stanley Cup in 2010.

“It was terrific game for him and a result for us,” Sharks coach Todd McLellan said of Niemi and his team. “He made some very tough saves in succession.”

“Yeah, I think not only having shutout but the way I felt -- patient and calm and relaxed,” Niemi said when asked if it was one of his best games as a Shark. “I felt really good.”

Sharks center Joe Thornton filled an empty net at 18:50 with his 11th goal of the season to provide insurance late.

Chicago produced seven shots in the third period, but only an outstanding display of goaltending by Niemi in the second period preserved the Sharks’ one-goal lead as the Blackhawks piled up a 16-6 advantage in shots.

”It wasn’t always pretty, but we committed to playing defense for the most part,“ McLellan said. ”You can look at the shot clock and they lead the league in shots, they shoot from everywhere. We knew we had to have a little bit of composure at times when they’d get roaming around.

“And we believed the goaltender would have to make some saves, and we got that.”

Niemi was at his acrobatic best when Chicago captain Jonathan Toews broke in alone short-handed 14 minutes into the period.

Niemi stopped the center’s first shot by barely clearing a puck that trickled through his legs away from the goal line with his stick. Sprawled on his back, and with help from defenseman Brent Burns, Niemi thwarted three more efforts by Toews before a premature whistle stopped any more shots even though the puck was still visibly free.

“It was just a scramble,” Burns said. “Niemi is real steady. We feel good when he’s back there. ... He showed it tonight.”

The Sharks scored the only goal of a fast-paced first period while the Blackhawks had the better of shots, 8-7.

“I didn’t have to make a lot of saves in the first, so I didn’t know whether I was on or not,” Niemi said. “After I felt the puck more in the second, I felt real good.”

After San Jose’s third line led by center James Sheppard created momentum with a long cycle in the Chicago end, rookie left winger Melker Karlsson capitalized on the next shift to score his eighth goal of the season.

Karlsson followed on a rebound left on defenseman Matt Irwin’s shot from the left point by putting a backhander on Antti Raanta. When the Blackhawks goalie juggled the puck, Karlsson got his stick on it again, ricocheted a shot off Chicago defenseman Duncan Keith and into the net at 5:09.

“We didn’t get a lot of chances, but the ones we did get were pretty good,” Toews said. “It would have been nice to find a way to tie that one up and maybe get some momentum and get them on their heels a little bit.”

NOTES: The Blackhawks planned to spend Super Bowl Sunday in Las Vegas. ... Chicago backup G Antti Raanta brought a 6-1-0 record and 1.81 goals-against average in his last eight games into his first career game against San Jose. ... Chicago coach Joel Quenneville was denied his 300th career win on Saturday. ... Sharks G Annti Niemi is 5-0-1 in his last six games. ... San Jose RW Tyler Kennedy skated for the first time since the end of the All-Star break, but remains out with muscle spasms in his back. ... Chicago’s seven-game road trip continues Tuesday in St. Paul against the Wild. ... San Jose caps a season-high seven-game homestand Monday against Edmonton. ... Chicago LW Daniel Carcillo, D Tim Erixon and C Dennis Rasmussen were healthy scratches. D Mirco Mueller and RW Daniil Tarasov did not dress for San Jose.