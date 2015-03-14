Blackhawks reel in Sharks in third

SAN JOSE, Calif. -- Outshot by a 2-to-1 margin through 40 minutes, the Chicago Blackhawks needed only five minutes of the third period to make a statement.

Third-period goals from Brandon Saad and Bryan Bickell snapped a 2-2 tie and Chicago added two other scores to notch a 6-2 victory over the desperate San Jose Sharks in front of a sell-out crowd Saturday at SAP Center.

“We’re playing smart defensively,” Blackhawks defenseman Duncan Keith said. “It was just a matter of time that pucks were going to get into the net, it’s nice for guys to find the back of the net and get some confidence.”

One of those struggling Blackhawk scorers was Patrick Sharp, who snapped out of a 19-game goal-less drought with two goals.

“It was nice to break through offensively,” Sharp said. “A lot of guys had either goals or assists tonight and they felt good about their game.”

San Jose’ s dwindling playoff hopes took a hit as the Sharks head out for a pivotal seven-game trip on which they will have to try to find a way to pass at least two teams in the Western Conference to qualify for the playoffs for an 11th straight season.

”We know where we are in the standings,“ Sharks coach Todd McLellan said. ”It’s about playing hockey and winning. We’ve got to focus. We’re going on a real tough road trip.

“We know what lies ahead of us and where we are in the standings. That’s all we’re focused on right now, is dealing with that.”

Related Coverage Preview: Blackhawks at Sharks

Less than two minutes into the third period, Blackhawks left winger Saad took advantage of an error by Sharks’ rookie defenseman Mirco Mueller to score his 21st goal at 1:21.

Bickell, a left winger, scored his 12th at 4:56 on a feed from center Brad Richards, as San Jose’s skaters got caught staring at the puck.

”Mirco’s a 19-year-old and he’s going to carry that goal with him for a while,“ McLellan said. ”We’ve all made those mistakes. Play 1,200-1,500 games, look back at everyone’s career and it happens. He’ll have to recover from it; we know he will.

“What I was impressed with was how the guys picked him up on the bench. Guys went down and tapped him and said, ‘We’re fine.’ It would have been nice to right back and at least tie it up after that goal, but we didn‘t.”

Sharp scored his second of game and 12th of the season on the power play at 15:10, and right wing Marian Hossa hit an empty net at 17:44.

”It was big timely goals by a couple guys here tonight,“ Chicago coach Joel Quenneville said. ”Sharpy had that second one, which was good to see, and we had a great third period.

“Certainly it was fun one to win, and it was a great dads trip.”

The game was tied, 2-2, after 40 minutes while the Sharks held a 26-13 advantage in shots.

Chicago defenseman Duncan Keith gave the Blackhawks a 2-1 lead with his eighth goal at 8:45. His shot from the point beat screened San Jose goalie Antti Niemi on the Blackhawks’ second power play of the game.

The Sharks evened it at 12:16 when Chicago defenseman Brent Seabrook inadvertently tipped center Joe Thornton’s centering feed past Blackhawks goalie Corey Crawford.

The Sharks started strong, sagged after permitting the first goal in eight games, then rallied late in the first to tie the game, 1-1, before intermission.

San Jose outshot Chicago, 10-2, at the outset, but Sharp slipped behind the Sharks defense and beat Niemi in close with a putback at 6:03 after the goalie denied his backhand attempt on a breakaway.

San Jose weathered a Chicago power play, but at 16:49 it earned the equalizer when rookie left wing Melker Karlsson fired an off-balance shot from the slot after Crawford allowed a rebound on defenseman Matt Irwin’s shot.

The Sharks were playing their first game since comments were made by general manager Doug Wilson to season-ticket holders about why Thornton was stripped of his captaincy.

Thornton snapped back at Wilson on Friday.

“Obviously, it’s disappointing when something like that gets out, or is said, and it’s about your teammate because we’re all a part of it, we all went through it,” Sharks forward Joe Pavelski said.

Added Couture: “Joe’s been good all year, not just today. He is one, if not the best player on our team all year. He shows up every single night, works as hard as anyone. He wants to win.”

Thornton did not expand on if was a distraction other to answer” “No.”

NOTES: Chicago G Corey Crawford was 4-0-1 with a 0.99 goals-against average in his last five starts before Saturday. ... San Jose G Antti Niemi shut out his former teammates, 2-0, during the Blackhawks’ last visit to San Jose on Jan. 31. ... The Sharks embark on a seven-game trip starting Tuesday in Winnipeg. San Jose finishes the regular season by playing 10 of 13 on the road. ... Chicago returns home Tuesday to host the New York Islanders before venturing out for four straight on the road. ... Blackhawks LW Joakim Nordstrom served the first of a two-game suspension for an illegal hit on Arizona D Oliver Ekman-Larsson. ... D Matt Irwin returned to San Jose’s lineup after missing three games because of an upper-body injury. D Scott Hannan and recent call-up RW Daniil Tarasov were San Jose’s healthy scratches. ... D David Runblad and LW Daniel Carcillo did not dress for Chicago.