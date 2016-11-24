Jones stops 33 shots as Sharks beat Blackhawks

SAN JOSE, Calif. -- In the end, San Jose's Martin Jones was one save better than Chicago's Corey Crawford.

The Sharks scored two first-period goals and rode their hot goaltending for a 2-1 win over the Blackhawks on Wednesday at SAP Center.

Jones stopped 33 of 34 shots to deny the best team in the Western Conference, which lost captain Jonathan Toews for the second half of the game with an undisclosed injury.

"We'll know more (Thursday), but we're hopeful he's OK," Chicago coach Joel Quenneville said of Toews.

Toews left with 11:30 left in the middle period after innocent contact along the boards with Sharks captain Joe Pavelski, who didn't even remember the play afterward. Toews was skating on just his third shift of the period.

"It's tough when guys go down, especially in the middle of the game," Blackhawks defenseman Brent Seabrook said. "It's like you're playing short-handed. He's a big part of this team. He plays in every aspect of the game."

The Sharks (11-8-1) earned a second consecutive win to start a five-game homestand. Logan Couture and Joel Ward collected San Jose's goals.

"Good hockey game," Sharks coach Peter DeBoer said. "Lots of speed, lots of good plays being made, and lots of great players. Just a good hockey game."

The Blackhawks (13-6-2) scored the only goal of the second period to trim San Jose's advantage to one during a middle session that was as action packed and energy-filled as the first.

Jones was on top of his game coming off a 26-save shutout Monday, but he could do nothing about an Artemi Panarin one-timer from the top of the left circle at 12:11. Panarin's eighth goal of the season came following a cross-ice pass from Artem Anisimov.

Jones, whose streak of 45 straight saves over two games was snapped, make a save on a similar setup for Chicago's Ryan Hartman less than a minute later.

"They threw some pucks at the net and had a couple of good looks, but we did a pretty good job of limiting the grade-A chances," Jones said. "They're a fast team, they bring a lot of speed through the neutral zone, and we did a good job of slowing them down."

The Sharks failed to take advantage of 1:41 of five-on-three power-play time late in the middle period. Patrick Marleau was denied on a slap shot from the mid-slot, and Pavelski was too patient while holding and not shooting to the right of Crawford (33 saves).

The Sharks escaped with a 2-0 lead on a pair of special teams goals during an up-tempo opening 20 minutes that were as entertaining as any period at home this season. The teams combined for 47 shot attempts (30-17 Chicago).

The Blackhawks pushed hard during the first seven minutes, doubling San Jose's efforts toward the net, but Jones was equal to the task. When Anisimov hooked Pavelski at 11:20, the hosts broke through.

It took only 12 seconds for Couture to one-time a feed from Pavelski past Crawford. Couture's power-play strike was his sixth goal of the season and came during a four-on-three advantage.

"He went down a little bit, so I tried to get it up," Couture said. "He had to set on Pavs, so I knew the top half would be open."

Jones came up big again with stops on Blackhawks forwards Tyler Motte and Hartman in rapid succession before Marc-Edouard Vlasic was sent to the box at 14:16 for a trip on Toews, a call the San Jose defenseman visibly didn't like.

Chicago's first power play turned into San Jose's advantage, however, when Ward scored his second goal of the season short-handed at 14:42.

Seabrook gambled and lost when he dived to try and keep a clearing attempt by San Jose's Chris Tierney in the Sharks' zone. Ward won a footrace to the puck, deked Crawford with a fake slapper and slid the puck along the ice past the committed netminder.

"I knew when the puck sat down I tried a fake and hoped he'd bite on it," said Ward, who was surprised Crawford didn't try to win a race for the puck. "I think he might have hesitated a little bit. It feels good just to contribute. I was pretty pumped about the win here, especially against a team like that."

Crawford said, "It was a good pace, we were skating well and making plays. Their guy made a lot of great saves. It was a tough couple of penalties, and I made a huge error on the second one by not coming out. I was a little flat-footed and I didn't read it well. I should have played the puck."

NOTES: San Jose D Brent Burns had two assists in his first game after signing an eight-year, $64 million contract extension on Tuesday, the longest and richest deal awarded in team history. ... Chicago superstars Jonathan Toews and Patrick Kane were split up Wednesday with RW Marian Hossa joining the top line and Kane moving to right wing on the second line. ... C Danny O'Regan was returned to the AHL San Jose Barracuda after his NHL debut Monday. ... San Jose F Tomas Hertl (right knee) had a minor procedure Tuesday and is week-to-week. ... Sharks LW Melker Karlsson, out five straight games with a lower-body injury, remains day-to-day. ... San Jose D Dylan DeMelo made his season debut as D David Schlemko did not dress. It marked the first time in 20 games the Sharks have made a change on the blue line. ... The Blackhawks were without D Trevor van Riemsdyk (upper body) and scratched C Andrew Desjardins, RW Jordin Tootoo and D Michal Kempny.