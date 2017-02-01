Hertl's late tiebreaking goal lifts Sharks past Blackhawks

SAN JOSE, Calif. -- Patrick Marleau was more concerned about winning than reaching a career milestone.

Tomas Hertl scored the tiebreaking goal with 2:03 remaining to give the Sharks a 3-1 victory over the Chicago Blackhawks on a night Marleau pulled to within one of his 500th career goal.

"It feels good, but also it feels good to score when the team wins," Marleau said. "Hopefully we don't have to wait too long for the next one."

That could come as early as Thursday when the Sharks travel to Vancouver. If he's denied by the Canucks, Marleau returns with a possible date with destiny to SAP Center on Saturday against Arizona.

"This is the best I've seen Patty play since I've been here," Sharks second-year coach Peter DeBoer said. "He just has to keep it going."

Hertl scored his fifth goal of the season in close after defenseman Brent Burns sent a hard carom off the end boards that ricocheted past Joe Thornton and behind prone Chicago goalie Corey Crawford right to Hertl, who was playing only his second game after missing 32 with a knee injury.

"He gets better every night," DeBoer said of Hertl. "We missed him. ... He was good in the first (game) then faded a little bit. I thought tonight he carried it for the whole 60 minutes and I think he's still going to get better."

Captain Joe Pavelski added an empty-net goal with 45.5 seconds left and Martin Jones stopped 24 shots as San Jose won the season series from the Blackhawks 2-1.

"A tough was to lose a game in the last two minutes," Chicago defenseman Duncan Keith said. "Going into the third period we have to bear down, keep it simple and just find a way to get it done."

Marleau scored his 499th career goal on San Jose's third power play to break a scoreless tie late in the second period. The 19-year veteran pounced on a rebound left by Crawford on a shot in close by Pavelski and punched a forehand into the upper part of the net short side at 14:06.

"It's impressive," Jones said of Marleau. "He's so big, strong and fast. When he's skating and shooting he's pretty tough to contain."

Marleau's 18th of the season while appearing in his 592nd consecutive game put him alone in 45th place on the all-time goal-scoring list, breaking away from Glenn Anderson and pulling within one of Lanny MacDonald.

"He's been driving this team for the last little bit," Pavelski said. "He keeps making some big plays and that was a big one for us tonight."

Marleau and the non-sellout crowd of 17,424 thought No. 499 came at 11:41 when he tucked a carom off the end boards inside the near post from behind the goal line. But the goal was wiped away when Chicago's challenge was successful as video showed San Jose forward Mikkel Boedker was offside on Marleau's entry.

"We knew right away it was offside," Sharks forward Logan Couture said. "You feel for him because that's three or four taken away from him."

The lead was short-lived, however, as Blackhawks' fourth-line center Dennis Rasmussen scored his fourth goal of the year. His perfect wrist shot from the top of the right circle eluded back-skating Sharks defenseman Paul Martin and struck the iron where the crossbar meets the far goal post at 16:53.

"Two fresh, good teams, it was just a great hockey game," DeBoer said. "It could have gone either way."

It marked the third straight loss for the Blackhawks, who felt like they maybe deserved better.

"We just wanted to make sure we could get it to overtime and look for the extra point," Chicago coach Joel Quenneville said. "Three games in a row we've given up some points. It's a tough pill to swallow."

NOTES: Chicago displayed new forward lines at the outset of the first game coming out of the break. Top center Jonathan Toews skated with new wingers, including LW Nick Schmaltz and RW Marian Hossa. While the No. 2 line remained in tact -- LW Artemi Panarin-C Artem Anisimov-RW Patrick Kane -- the third line featured rookies LW Ryan Hartman, C Tanner Kero and RW Vinnie Hinostroza. The fourth line included LW Andrew Desjardins-C Dennis Rasmussen-RW Richard Panik. ... San Jose continued to play without injured LW Joonas Donskoi (shoulder) and D Dylan DeMelo (broken hand). C Micheal Haley came off injured reserve but was a healthy scratch along with D Tim Heed. ... The Blackhawks, who opened a six-game post-All-Star break road trip, visit the Coyotes on Thursday. ... San Jose next plays at Vancouver on Thursday, its first of five meetings in the final 32 games of the season. ... Chicago's C Marcus Kruger (illness) and D Michal Rozsival (lower body) were out, and D Michal Kempny and RW Jordin Tootoo did not dress.