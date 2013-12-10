Preview: Blackhawks at Stars

The Dallas Stars look to extend their point streak to seven games when they host the Chicago Blackhawks on Tuesday. Dallas has gone 3-0-3 since suffering a 6-1 loss at St. Louis on Nov. 23, including a 1-0-1 mark against Chicago. The Stars are coming off a 5-1 home triumph over Philadelphia on Saturday in which Tyler Seguin began a run of five unanswered goals with a natural hat trick.

The Blackhawks halted a three-game winless streak (0-2-1) with a 6-2 home triumph over Florida on Sunday. Patrick Sharp scored a goal and set up two others while three players registered a tally and an assist apiece. Chicago is 2-1-0 against the Stars this season, with both victories coming in Dallas.

TV: 8:30 p.m. ET, CSN (Chicago), FSN Southwest (Dallas)

ABOUT THE BLACKHAWKS (21-6-5): Corey Crawford exited Sunday’s triumph in the first period with a lower-body injury and likely will miss Tuesday’s contest. The netminder’s right leg appeared to buckle when he dropped to the ice to make a save with just over six minutes remaining in the session. The Blackhawks recalled goaltender Kent Simpson from Rockford of the American Hockey League to back up Antti Raanta, who is 3-0-1.

ABOUT THE STARS (14-9-5): Dallas will be without center Vernon Fiddler for at least a week with an upper-body injury, which he suffered in the first period of Saturday’s win. With Fiddler out, center Colton Sceviour was recalled from Texas of the AHL. The 24-year-old appeared in one game with the Stars in both 2010-11 and 2012-13, notching an assist last season.

OVERTIME

1. Chicago RW Patrick Kane is riding a five-game point streak during which he has collected a goal and eight assists. The 25-year-old has been kept off the scoresheet just once in his last 18 contests.

2. Dallas is dead last on the power play at home this season, scoring just once on 42 opportunities.

3. The Blackhawks’ power play, which ranks fourth in the league (23.1 percent), converted 3-of-4 chances Sunday.

PREDICTION: Blackhawks 4, Stars 2