Preview: Blackhawks at Stars

The Chicago Blackhawks could not think of a better opponent to face in their season opener as they visit the Dallas Stars on Thursday. Chicago has dominated its new Central Division rival over the last two campaigns, winning seven of their eight matchups - including four of five in 2013-14. The Blackhawks are geared up to make a run at their third Stanley Cup title in six years as they added second-line center Brad Richards to a roster that contains all of their key members from last season.

Chicago nearly made its second straight trip to the Stanley Cup final last spring, rallying from a 3-1 deficit in the Western Conference final against eventual champion Los Angeles before falling at home in Game 7. Dallas put forth a spirited effort against Pacific Division champion Anaheim in the first round last postseason after missing the playoffs each of the previous five years but was ousted in six games. The Stars boast one of the NHL’s top offensive lines in the trio of captain Jamie Benn, Tyler Seguin and Valeri Nichushkin and bolstered their second unit with the offseason additions of Jason Spezza and Ales Hemsky.

TV: 8:30 p.m. ET, CSN Chicago, FSN Southwest (Dallas)

ABOUT THE BLACKHAWKS (46-21-15, 3RD IN CENTRAL): Chicago is expected to be without Kris Versteeg for the next three weeks as the veteran suffered a lower-body injury during practice on Tuesday. Daniel Carcillo returns for a second stint in the Windy City, signing a one-year contract for the league minimum of $550,000 after being released from a tryout deal with Pittsburgh. The gritty left wing finished last season as a member of the Eastern Conference champion New York Rangers.

ABOUT THE STARS (40-31-11, 5TH IN CENTRAL): Seguin had a sensational first season in Dallas, finishing fourth in the league in scoring with a career-high 84 points while also setting personal bests in goals (37), assists (47), power-play tallies (11) and game-winners (eight). Spezza and Hemsky both join the Stars from Ottawa, where the former spent his first 11 seasons and the latter recorded 17 points in 20 games after being acquired from Edmonton at the trade deadline. Dallas also added right wing Patrick Eaves, who scored 20 goals as a rookie with the Senators in 2005-06 but has appeared in only 74 games with Detroit and Nashville over the last three seasons.

OVERTIME

1. D Nick Leddy became a salary-cap casualty as Chicago traded him to the New York Islanders on Saturday.

2. Nichushkin is questionable to play in the season opener due to a hip flexor.

3. The Blackhawks locked up superstars Patrick Kane and captain Jonathan Toews over the summer, signing each to an eight-year contract extension worth an average of $10.5 million per season.

PREDICTION: Stars 5, Blackhawks 3