Preview: Blackhawks at Stars

The defending Stanley Cup champion Chicago Blackhawks get their first chance at the Western Conference leaders this season when they visit the Dallas Stars on Tuesday. Chicago’s Patrick Kane leads the league in scoring with 50 points while Dallas forwards Jamie Benn and Tyler Seguin - his two closest competitors - key the NHL’s most productive offense.

The Blackhawks are starting to heat up with seven wins in their last nine games and goaltender Corey Crawford has been a big part of that surge. Crawford is 7-1-0 with a 1.11 goals-against average and .963 save percentage in his past eight games while the Stars present a major challenge, scoring 3.50 goals per game and standing third in the league on the power play. Dallas has registered six goals in each of the last two games after giving up two early before rallying for a 6-3 victory at Minnesota on Monday. Benn tops the league with 22 goals and Seguin boasts three multi-point performances in the last four contests to take over the team lead with 46 points.

TV: 8:30 p.m. ET, CSN Chicago, FSN Southwest Plus (Dallas)

ABOUT THE BLACKHAWKS (20-11-4): Chicago will not be arriving in Dallas at full strength with veteran right wing Marian Hossa out because of an upper-body injury, although he is expected back soon. Kane has posted at least a point in three straight outings (two goals, two assists) after his 26-game streak came to an end and captain Jonathan Toews has four points in the last three contests after his goal beat San Jose in overtime Sunday. Center Dennis Rasmussen has contributed three goals and is a plus-2 in his first eight NHL games since being called-up.

ABOUT THE STARS (25-7-2): Benn and Seguin have been difficult to contain and defenseman John Klingberg (31 points) has played like an all star, but two members of last season’s Cup winners have also played big roles. Veteran forward Patrick Sharp, who was acquired from Chicago in the offseason, boasts 11 goals and 25 points while former Blackhawks top-four defenseman Johnny Oduya adds stability to the blue line after signing as a free agent. Checking-line center Vernon Fiddler had two goals Monday and owns four points in the last three games.

OVERTIME

1. Chicago LW Artemi Panarin has six multi-point games and leads all rookies in the league with 31 points.

2. Dallas G Antti Niemi, who led the Blackhawks to the Cup in 2010, is 6-1-2 in his last nine decisions after stopping 30-of-31 shots in relief Monday.

3. The Stars have won the last two meetings after Chicago had won five straight in the series.

PREDICTION: Blackhawks 5, Stars 3