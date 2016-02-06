Preview: Blackhawks at Stars

After a franchise-best 12-game winning streak helped the Chicago Blackhawks move into first place, the Dallas Stars would like to continue their recent hot streak on Saturday when the Central Division rivals meet at American Airlines Center. Dallas, which resides three points behind Chicago with three games in hand, has won three in a row - including the first two contests of five straight against division representatives.

John Klingberg scored 35 seconds into overtime for his second goal in as many games as the Stars rallied to a 4-3 victory over Colorado on Thursday. The defenseman is riding a three-game point streak and also had an assist in Dallas’ 4-0 victory over Chicago on Dec. 22. Antti Niemi turned aside all 20 shots he faced in that contest and fellow former Blackhawk Patrick Sharp scored and set up a goal. Corey Crawford yielded four goals on 32 shots to take the loss in that game, but has since rebounded with a 12-3-0 mark.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, WGN (Chicago), FSN Southwest-Plus

ABOUT THE BLACKHAWKS (35-16-4): After serving a one-game suspension for missing the NHL All-Star Game, captain Jonathan Toews came back with a vengeance - capping a two-goal performance with an overtime tally in Chicago’s 5-4 victory over Arizona on Thursday. Toews’ eighth-game winning goal tied him with San Jose captain Joe Pavelski for the league lead while his fifth overtime tally matched the NHL record of Tampa Bay’s Steven Stamkos, who set the mark in 2011-12. Toews has 32 points (12 goals, 20 assists) in 31 career encounters with the Stars, but was held in check in the teams’ first meeting.

ABOUT THE STARS (33-14-5): Dallas’ high-octane offense was dealt a jolt with the news that veteran Jason Spezza will be sidelined for a few games with an upper-body injury. “I‘m going to say it’s more than few days,” coach Lindy Ruff said of Spezza, who is third on the team with 18 goals - with one coming in the Stars’ victory over the Blackhawks. With Spezza sidelined, Dallas recalled center Radek Faksa from Texas of the American Hockey League.

OVERTIME

1. Chicago RW Marian Hossa is five goals shy of 500 for his career.

2. Dallas has won 11 of its last 14 home games.

3. The Blackhawks are 1-for-19 on the power play in the last seven contests.

PREDICTION: Stars 4, Blackhawks 3