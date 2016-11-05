Preview: Blackhawks at Stars

Corey Crawford led the league in shutouts last season and his two blankings in his last three games have him in the early mix for that distinction again. The 31-year-old looks to continue his torrid stretch as the Blackhawks bid for their fifth straight victory on Saturday when they visit the Central Division-rival Dallas Stars in the opener of a home-and-home series.

Crawford, who has turned aside 162 of 167 shots in his past five starts, made 38 saves in a 4-0 win over Colorado on Thursday as Chicago improved to 5-0-1 in its last six. Veteran forward Artem Anisimov, who celebrated playing in his 500th NHL contest by notching an assist to extend his career-high point streak to nine games, shredded the Stars last season with one goal and setting up three others in a 5-1 rout on Feb. 6. Dallas, which won the other three encounters in 2015-16, snapped a three-game skid with a 6-2 shellacking of St. Louis on Thursday. Veteran goaltender Antti Niemi turned aside 28 shots versus the Blues and carries a 3-0-0 mark at home with a 2.00 goals-against average and .937 save percentage into a date with his former team.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, WGN (Chicago), FSN Southwest (Dallas)

ABOUT THE BLACKHAWKS (7-3-1): Coach Joel Quenneville's decision to shuffle veteran Marian Hossa and Patrick Kane toward different lines last week was meant to spark the reigning Hart Trophy winner, but instead the 37-year-old Hossa has been on fire of late. Hossa, who was limited to a career-low 13 goals last season, scored twice against the Avalanche and has four goals in his last four games. "You know, sometimes when the puck goes in early for you, you're more relaxed," Hossa told the Chicago Sun-Times of his recent goal-scoring surge. "All of a sudden, you don't force things. I think, right now, that's what happening. I'm playing with two very good players (Artemi Panarin and Anisimov), trying to find an open area, and those guys can find me. Things are clicking."

ABOUT THE STARS (4-4-2): Tyler Seguin set up Dallas' first four goals for a career high-tying four assists on Thursday and looks to continue his hot stretch against Chicago. The 24-year-old erupted for two goals and three assists in his last three encounters with the Blackhawks and has 12 points (five goals, seven assists) in 15 career meetings. Captain Jamie Benn set up three tallies and finished with a plus-4 rating against St. Louis on the heels of mustering just one assist and a -minus-5 rating in his previous five games.

OVERTIME

1. Dallas D John Klingberg scored twice on Thursday and has four points (two goals, two assists) in his last four contests.

2. Panarin has recorded a goal and an assist on three occasions during his four-game point streak.

3. The Stars thwarted all three short-handed situations on Thursday after yielding nine power-play goals in their previous eight contests.

PREDICTION: Stars 4, Blackhawks 2