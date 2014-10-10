Kane nets shootout goal to give Blackhawks win over Stars

DALLAS -- Center Patrick Kane had a pretty quiet first 40 minutes, but the Chicago Blackhawks standout saved his best for the final period of regulation, overtime and the shootout.

Kane assisted on the game-tying goal in the third period before nearly ending it in overtime and then delivering a clinching, backhand goal in the shootout as the Blackhawks defeated the Dallas Stars 3-2 at American Airlines Center on Thursday in the season opener for both teams.

“We have to call the cops,” Chicago head coach Joel Quenneville said. “We stole two points tonight. (Crawford) was great first period, second period better. We got going in the third but certainly call that a goalie win.”

Chicago’s second shooter, Kane beat Dallas goaltender Kari Lehtonen, who forced Blackhawks center Jonathan Toews to shoot wide on Chicago’s first attempt.

“It’s nice to score the first one of the season, obviously,” Kane said. “I know I have as many as I did last year right now, so it’d be nice to keep improving on that and be a factor in that and get us some more points when needed.”

Dallas’ third shooter, right wing Ales Hemsky, lost control of the puck before failing to convert.

Related Coverage Preview: Blackhawks at Stars

“It was like a playoff game,” Stars head coach Lindy Ruff said. “The speed in that game was tremendous.”

Blackhawks goaltender Corey Crawford, who stopped 32 of 34 shots, did not allow a goal in the shootout, stopping an attempt by center Jason Spezza and deflecting another by center Tyler Seguin wide left.

“All night long he (Crawford) was great, so we can be happy getting out of here with a win, but if it wasn’t for Corey, it’d be a different situation,” Chicago center Patrick Sharp said.

In regulation, Chicago scored first courtesy of a somewhat unexpected goal by defenseman Duncan Keith with 44 seconds remaining in the opening period. Keith one-timed a slap shot from the right faceoff circle, beating Lehtonen to the short side, making it 1-0.

Keith’s goal came on the Blackhawks’ third shot on goal of the game.

Keith and Sharp each had two points (goal, assist) for the Blackhawks.

At 10:03 of the second period, Dallas went on a four-minute power play after defenseman Niklas Hjalmarsson high-sticked Eaves, drawing blood.

The Stars tied it 10 seconds later when defenseman Trevor Daley whistled a slap shot past Crawford for a power-play goal. Daley finished from just inside the right circle after a pass from Hemsky deflected off Keith’s skate.

Dallas took its first lead at 15:04 of the second when center Cody Eakin beat Crawford top shelf on the glove side with a wrister from the high slot. An attempted pass from center Ryan Garbutt was deflected, and Eakin finished in full stride, drilling a wrister into the top right corner of the Chicago net.

Chicago drew even at 11:10 of the third when Sharp got the better of Lehtonen from the right circle for a power-play goal, again beating him short side and almost from the same spot where Keith connected at the tail end of the first period.

The Blackhawks had the man advantage after Dallas defenseman Jordie Benn was called for holding the stick of Chicago center Brad Richards seven seconds earlier at 11:03.

With 1:55 remaining in the third period, Benn accidentally shot the puck over the glass on the far side of the ice, earning a delay-of-game penalty. However, Lehtonen and the Dallas penalty kill rose to the occasion, with Lehtonen delivering key saves on center Jonathan Toews and Richards to force overtime.

Kane had a great chance to end it 1:08 into overtime when he attempted a backhand after a spectacular spin-o-rama, but Lehtonen turned him away.

NOTES: Chicago D Trevor van Riemsdyk, younger brother of Toronto LW James van Riemsdyk, made his NHL debut in the second defensive pair alongside D Niklas Hjalmarsson. ... Dallas C Colton Sceviour got the nod on the left side of the fourth line alongside C Vernon Fiddler and RW Shawn Horcoff. Sceviour replaced LW Erik Cole, who was late to practice Monday. ... Thursday marked the third time in franchise history that Dallas opened against Chicago. The Stars defeated the Blackhawks 2-1 at American Airlines Center on Oct. 7, 2012, and 4-2 on Oct. 5, 1991, at the Met Center as the Minnesota North Stars. ... Dallas C Jason Spezza, acquired in a July trade with Ottawa, recorded an assist in his debut with his new club. It was Spezza’s first time suiting up for a team other than the Senators, with whom he played 686 regular-season games over 11 seasons.