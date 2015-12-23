Sharp leads Stars against ex-Blackhawks teammates

DALLAS -- Earlier this week, Dallas Stars right winger Patrick Sharp had downplayed the significance of facing the Chicago Blackhawks for the first time since he was traded to Dallas last summer.

But on Tuesday night, Sharp delivered in a big way, with a goal and an assist and goaltender Antti Niemi, also a former Blackhawk, stopped all 20 shots he faced to earn his 35th career shutout in a 4-0 win at American Airlines Center on Tuesday.

“It really wasn’t that fun of a game. It’s tough to play against your friends,” Sharp said. “Hockey’s a game you play with a lot of intensity, and that’s hard to do against your buddies.”

Sharp, acquired last summer after spending 10 seasons in Chicago, scored his 12th goal of the season 11 seconds into the third period to add an insurance marker to a 1-0 lead. Center Colton Sceviour then scored at 2:57 of the third, making it 3-0.

“I don’t know if it [the Sharp goal] should have been as deflating as it was,” Blackhawks center and captain Jonathan Toews said. “They just grabbed the momentum and never let us get it back. I think we didn’t do what we had to do to take it back, either. Obviously, we didn’t have the last 20 minutes that we needed in the third.”

Center Jason Spezza opened the scoring in the second period and center Mattias Janmark closed it out in the third, making it 4-0 Dallas (26-7-2), which won its third straight.

“It was excellent,” Stars coach Lindy Ruff said of the victory. “I‘m proud of the way the guys played. They played hard and they played the right way.”

Blackhawks coach Joel Quenneville characterized both the Spezza and Sharp goals as equally deflating.

“Yeah, the first one [goal by Spezza] was equally as bad as far as that goes [being deflating], two big goals and then you’re in a tough spot,” Quenneville said. “Otherwise, we neutralized their scoring chances, particularly the rush game, until that point.”

It was Niemi’s third shutout of the season.

“It was a loud building tonight and the way both teams played showed that (atmosphere). We played real hard and didn’t give them anything,” Niemi said.

“Especially in these games against our division, that’s how we want to play every time.”

Defenseman Jason Demers had two assists for Dallas.

Spezza scored a power-play goal 9:12 into the second to make it 1-0. Spezza and Sharp played a nice game of give-and-go with Sharp passing it back to Spezza from the Chicago blue line.

Spezza rushed up the right side of the ice and slipped a wrist shot past the short side of Blackhawks goaltender Corey Crawford for his 13th goal of the season. Dallas had 15 seconds remaining on the power play, which resulted from a holding call on Blackhawks center Artemi Panarin at 7:27.

Less than three minutes after Sharp’s goal, Sceviour ended a 16-game goal-less drought by redirecting a wrist shot by defenseman Jordie Benn 2:57 into the third period.

Janmark then made it 4-0 with his eighth goal of the season with 5:24 remaining, scoring when a wrist shot from the right circle deflected in off the left skate of Blackhawks defenseman Michal Rozsival.

Crawford stopped 28 shots for Chicago, which was shut out for the third time this season.

With 8:47 remaining, Blackhawks defenseman Rob Scuderi had to be helped off the ice after taking a puck to the face.

“I haven’t heard the final [word] on him but it was a pretty good shot,” Quenneville said. “But I think he’s going to be OK. I’ve got my fingers crossed.”

Dallas is now 3-1-1 in the second game of a back-to-back. The Stars defeated the Minnesota Wild 6-3 on Monday night at Xcel Energy Center.

“We played a great first period coming off a late night,” Ruff said. “I was worried about the energy level going into the third. Last night we made the decision not to bring them in at all today. The leadership and character on this team is excellent. They paid me back in dividends.”

NOTES: Blackhawks RW Marian Hossa (upper body), C Marcus Kruger (wrist) and D David Rundblad were scratched. ... Stars LW Travis Moen, D Patrik Nemeth and D Jamie Oleksiak were scratched. ... Blackhawks LW Ryan Garbutt, who spent four seasons with the Stars (2011-15), played his first game in Dallas since being traded to Chicago this past summer. ... Stars RW Patrick Sharp won three Stanley Cups (2010, 2013 and 2015) during his 10-year run with the Blackhawks ... Former Blackhawks D Johnny Oduya, who Dallas signed as a free agent, won two cups (2013, 2015) in Chicago. ... Blackhawks G Corey Crawford started his seventh consecutive game.