Blackhawks exact revenge from Stars

DALLAS -- The Chicago Blackhawks figured they owed the Dallas Stars some payback.

After Dallas blanked Chicago at American Airlines Center on Dec. 22, the Blackhawks atoned Saturday, defeating the Stars 5-1 thanks to a goal and three assists from center Artem Anisimov and goaltender Corey Crawford stopping 36 shots.

“Yeah, this was a big game. Last time they took it to us,” Crawford said. “It was a closer game than the score actually said, but it was definitely one of the bigger ones this year.”

Chicago (36-16-4), which won its third straight, also got goals from defensemen Brent Seabrook and Trevor van Riemsdyk, and right wingers Marian Hossa and Patrick Kane.

The Blackhawks finished their four-game road trip at 3-1-0. Chicago led 3-1 after one period and 5-1 after two.

Defenseman Niklas Hjalmarsson and center Artemi Panarin each had two assists for Chicago.

“It’s a great trip and we’re excited to be back home in Chicago for a while now,” Hjalmarsson said. “We feel like we’ve been on the road for months almost with the All-Star break too.”

Center Tyler Seguin scored for Dallas (33-15-5), which saw its two-game winning streak end.

“Special teams didn’t help us, obviously,” Stars coach Lindy Ruff, whose team allowed one power-play and two shorthanded goals, said. “It started the first shift of the game. They were the better-executing team. Our puck management wasn’t good enough.”

Goalie Kari Lehtonen stopped 13 of 15 shots in relief of Antti Niemi, who was pulled after allowing three goals in the first period.

Chicago took the lead 34 seconds into the game when Seabrook scored a power-play goal with a slap shot from the right point that beat Niemi to his short side. Seabrook’s eighth of the season came five seconds into a power play resulting from a hooking call on Stars defenseman John Klingberg.

The Blackhawks took a 2-0 lead when van Riemsdyk scored his third goal of the season off a rebound during a 4-on-4. A wrist shot by Panarin from the left point struck Niemi in the shoulder. The ensuing carom fell to van Riemsdyk and he beat Niemi with a snap shot to the far post.

Dallas answered with 2:14 remaining in the period when Seguin scored his 28th goal of the season off a rebound. Stars left winger and captain Jamie Benn found the left goal post with a wrist shot from the slot. The rebound traveled behind Crawford, who didn’t see where the puck went, allowing Seguin to pounce at the far post.

Chicago regained its two-goal advantage with 58 seconds remaining in the first period when Hossa scored a shorthanded goal off a rebound. Blackhawks center and captain Jonathan Toews had the initial shot, a wrister from the slot which was denied with a pad save by Niemi after Toews cut inside and evaded Stars defenseman Alex Goligoski.

Hossa made it 3-1 with a wrist shot that trickled over the line through Niemi’s five-hole. Toews was credited with his 300th career assist. Chicago had been shorthanded for 14 seconds after Seabrook was called for holding with 1:13 remaining in the first period.

Lehtonen replaced Niemi in net to start the second period. Niemi stopped 8 of 11 shots prior to departing.

Anisimov scored Chicago’s second shorthanded goal of the evening to make it 4-1 with 7:21 remaining in the second. Anisimov poked the puck past Goligoski at the Dallas blue line and sent a wrist shot from the slot in over Lehtonen’s blocker for his 18th of the season.

“He’s been a very big part of our team this year,” Blackhawks coach Joel Quenneville said of Anisimov. “He’s been terrific in a lot of ways. Tonight he gets the production to show for it.”

Chicago added to its lead with 2:36 remaining in the second when Kane scored his NHL-leading 32nd of the season. Lehtonen denied the initial shot from Anisimov, but Kane tapped in the rebound at the far post to make it 5-1.

NOTES: Blackhawks D Rob Scuderi, LW Jiri Sekac and D Viktor Svedberg were scratched. ... Stars D Jyrki Jokipakka, LW Travis Moen and D Jamie Oleksiak were scratched. ... Dallas was playing at home for the first time since the NHL All-Star break. ... Blackhawks G Corey Crawford was starting a fifth consecutive game. ... Stars G Antti Niemi was starting a sixth consecutive game. ... Blackhawks D Erik Gustafsson was teammates with Stars C Mattias Janmark with Frolunda of Sweden last season. ... Niemi, Stars D Johnny Oduya and LW Patrick Sharp are each former Blackhawks and members of several of Chicago’s recent Stanley Cup championship teams. Niemi won one Cup, Oduya won two and Sharp won three. ... Blackhawks RW Andrew Shaw appeared in his 300th career game. ... Dallas will play six of its next eight games on the road.