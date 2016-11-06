Kane helps Blackhawks win fifth straight game

DALLAS -- Patrick Kane scored the go-ahead goal and added an assist and Corey Crawford made 31 saves as the Chicago Blackhawks beat the Dallas Stars 3-2 at American Airlines Center on Saturday.

The victory extended Chicago's win streak to five games.

"I don't think anyone realizes we're on a little streak like that," Chicago captain Jonathan Toews said. "We're just focusing on trying to improve every single day. Know that every day, whether we win or not, we always look to the things we want to improve on."

The Central Division rivals will turn around and play at the United Center in Chicago on Sunday.

Dallas had an opportunity to tie the game late when Marcus Kruger was called for high-sticking with 1:49 remaining. The Stars pulled the goalie and had a 6-on-4 advantage for the rest of the game, but couldn't beat Crawford.

"You don't want to be in that situation at the end, but our guys played it really well," Crawford said. "They stayed patient, especially with the extra man on for them. Our PK has been really confident of late, that was another solid win for us."

It was a frustrating finish for Dallas on a night where Stars played well in the first and third periods.

"We had some good looks, the puck didn't bounce to the right person and didn't bounce to the right place (at the end)," Dallas coach Lindy Ruff said. "We had a couple redirects a couple really good looks."

Ruff said Dallas needs to finish on those chances when the teams play again on Sunday.

"We've got to finish a few of those plays. Hopefully have the same type of energy. I thought the first and third period we had real good energy," Ruff said.

Chicago scored 11 seconds into the game when Richard Panik shoveled home a rebound.

"It was nice," Toews said. "We want to start games strong. It gets you going a little bit more confident."

Kane stole the puck in the neutral zone and to set up the game's first chance and Niemi struggled to hold the rebound. Toews and Panik each dug for the rebound, which was later credited to Panik.

Dallas tied the game up later in the period when Brett Ritchie scored his third goal of the season after a pass from Antoine Roussel. Radek Faksa didn't get an assist on the play, but the Czech center screened Crawford as Ritchie's shot slipped by at 7:21 off the first period.

The fourth line gave Dallas its first lead at 9:49 of the period. Stephen Johns took a point shot that was initially stopped, but Curtis McKenzie and Gemel Smith each had a rebound chance and the puck slipped past Crawford.

McKenzie officially got the goal, while Smith picked up his first career assist on the play.

Ryan Hartman tied the game for Chicago with a blast on a delayed penalty. Tyler Motte hit the post and the puck rebounded to Hartman, who deposited the puck home for his second goal of the season.

Chicago took a 3-2 lead on the power play when Kane easily scored after a pass from Artemi Anisimov. Anismov has a point in a career-best 10 straight games and has established himself as pest in front of opposing goaltenders.

"It makes all the difference in the world," Crawford said. "When you have a guy in front screening the goalie, I think it's a way different game as a goalie when you have someone there ... he has a lot of skill around the net and that was a good play there."

Stars center Jason Spezza left the game with lower-body injury in the second period and did not return.

Ruff said the Stars will need to call up a forward from the American Hockey League for Spezza, who will "miss some time." The injury occurred during a power play in the second period a couple shifts before Spezza left the ice.

Spezza has five points in nine games this season. He prior missed two games with a lower-body injury between Oct. 25 and 27.

NOTES: The Stars scratched Ds Patrik Nemeth and Jamie Oleksiak for the third straight game. The Blackhawks scratched D Michal Rozsival and F Vinnie Hinostroza. Ds Trevor van Riemsdyk (upper body) and Andrew Desjardins (foot) were injury scratches for Chicago. ... Dallas F Jiri Hudler missed the game due to illness. Hudler has missed seven games while fighting a viral infection. ... G Antti Niemi started his third straight game for Dallas, while G Corey Crawford started his fourth consecutive contest for Chicago.