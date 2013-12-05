Preview: Blackhawks at Wild

After making a brief stop at home, the Chicago Blackhawks head back to the road to take on the Minnesota Wild on Thursday. Chicago completed its seven-game road trip with six consecutive victories before dropping a 4-3 decision to Dallas in its return to the Windy City on Tuesday. Patrick Sharp, defenseman Nick Leddy and Marcus Kruger scored in a span of less than eight minutes in the second period after the Blackhawks had spotted the Stars a 3-0 lead, but Antoine Roussel converted a penalty-shot attempt 3:01 into the third to help hand the reigning Stanley Cup champions just their second regulation loss at home this season.

Minnesota halted its four-game winless streak (0-3-1) with a 2-0 home triumph over Philadelphia on Monday. Jason Pominville and Charlie Coyle scored 57 seconds apart early in the third period and Josh Harding made 21 saves en route to his 10th career shutout. The Wild have struggled offensively of late, scoring fewer than three goals in six straight contests.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, NHLN, CSN (Chicago), FSN North (Minnesota)

ABOUT THE BLACKHAWKS (20-5-4): Chicago made roster moves Wednesday, recalling left wing Jeremy Morin and center Joakim Nordstrom from Rockford of the American Hockey League and assigned center Brandon Pirri to the IceHogs. Morin notched three assists in nine games with Chicago earlier this campaign while Nordstrom scored a goal in eight contests this season, his first in the NHL. Pirri was one of two players not to record at least one of the Blackhawks’ 50 shots on goal Tuesday.

ABOUT THE WILD (16-8-5): Harding’s shutout on Monday was his third of the season, tying him for the league lead with Pittsburgh’s Marc-Andre Fleury and Ben Scrivens of Los Angeles. The goaltender also lowered his NHL-best goals-against average to 1.45. One day later, Harding was named the league’s Third Star of the Month for November as he went 8-2-2 with a 1.88 GAA and .926 save percentage.

OVERTIME

1. The teams split their first two meetings this season, with each winning on the road.

2. Tuesday’s game was the second this campaign in which Chicago registered at least 50 shots. It unleashed a season-high 52 in a shootout win over Phoenix on Nov. 14.

3. Blackhawks RW Patrick Kane, the NHL’s First Star for November, has recorded at least one point in 14 of his last 15 contests.

PREDICTION: Blackhawks 4, Wild 2