Preview: Blackhawks at Wild

The Minnesota Wild attempt to remain perfect at home this postseason and even their Western Conference second-round series with the Chicago Blackhawks when they host Game 4 on Friday. Minnesota won all three first-round contests against the Colorado Avalanche at Xcel Energy Center as the home team emerged victorious in each of the first six games before the Wild captured Game 7 at the Pepsi Center. Chicago maintained home-ice advantage in this matchup by taking the first two contests at the United Center before Minnesota erupted for four goals in the third period Tuesday to post a 4-0 victory in its own building.

Mikael Granlund recorded two of those tallies while Ilya Bryzgalov turned aside 19 shots for his fourth career postseason shutout - and first since registering three as a rookie with Anaheim in 2006. Corey Crawford made 14 saves in the low-shooting contest as the reigning Stanley Cup-champion Blackhawks had their six-game winning streak snapped while falling to 1-3 on the road in these playoffs. The Wild were in the exact same position last postseason against Chicago, which won Game 4 in Minnesota and went on to end the series at home.

TV: 9:30 p.m. ET, NBCSN, TSN, RDS

ABOUT THE BLACKHAWKS: Chicago again will be without Andrew Shaw as the center will miss his third straight contest with a lower-body injury he suffered in the series opener. The 22-year-old, who has recorded two goals and two assists in seven games this postseason, did not practice Thursday and may miss the remainder of the matchup. “We’ll see,” coach Joel Quenneville said. “He’s a very competitive guy and probably he would’ve done anything he could to play. I think we’ve got to tame him a little bit in that regard.”

ABOUT THE WILD: Minnesota also will be missing a key player in Matt Moulson, who is battling a lower-body injury. The 30-year-old, who has notched a goal and two assists in 10 games, has been playing with the injury throughout the postseason. Moulson’s absence opens the door for the return of Matt Cooke, who has finished serving his seven-game suspension for kneeing Colorado’s Tyson Barrie.

OVERTIME

1. Minnesota LW Zach Parise, who has been kept off the scoresheet only twice in 10 games, is second in the league with 13 points.

2. Blackhawks D Niklas Hjalmarsson entered Thursday with a league-leading 34 blocked shots but was surpassed by both Alexei Emelin of Montreal (39) and Boston’s Johnny Boychuk (36).

3. Granlund has scored four goals in 10 playoff games after registering eight in 63 contests during the regular season.

PREDICTION: Blackhawks 3, Wild 2