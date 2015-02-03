Preview: Blackhawks at Wild

The Chicago Blackhawks have gotten the better of the Minnesota Wild in all three meetings this season but have lost four of their last seven overall to fall into third place in the Central Division. The Blackhawks look to bounce back from getting blanked in their last contest when they continue their season-high seven-game road trip against the Minnesota Wild on Tuesday. Chicago was unable to solve former mate Antti Niemi, dropping a 2-0 decision at San Jose to fall to 2-2-0 on its trek.

Although Minnesota resides in the cellar of the Central, it posted a 4-2 victory over Vancouver on Sunday to complete a perfect three-game road trip through Western Canada. Zach Parise scored versus the Canucks and has recorded seven goals and an assist in his last seven contests. The Wild are opening a three-game homestand against the Blackhawks and haven’t played well of late at Xcel Energy Center, dropping eight of their last 10 (2-4-4).

TV: 8 p.m. ET, NBCSN, CSN Chicago

ABOUT THE BLACKHAWKS (31-17-2): Patrick Kane has tamed the Wild in impressive fashion this season, as evidenced by his three-point performance - one goal, two assists - in a 5-3 victory on Dec. 16. The electric Kane has scored two goals and set up six others this campaign versus Minnesota while Bryan Bickell has registered three tallies and an assist. Bickell has recorded the game-winning goal in both a 4-2 win over the Wild on Jan. 8 and a 4-1 triumph three days later but has registered just one shot in his last five contests.

ABOUT THE WILD (23-20-6): Devan Dubnyk has fit in nicely with his new team, turning aside 35 shots versus the Canucks to improve to 5-1-0 with a slim 1.71 goals-against average since being acquired from Arizona on Jan. 14. The 28-year-old Saskatchewan native was named the NHL’s Third Star of the Week on Monday but traditionally has been greeted rudely when facing Chicago. He owns a 2-6-0 career record with a 4.28 goals-against average against the Blackhawks.

OVERTIME

1. Chicago captain Jonathan Toews has recorded one goal and five assists in three meetings with Minnesota this season.

2. Wild coach Mike Yeo told reporters that RW Justin Fontaine (groin) is “doubtful” to play on Tuesday.

3. Blackhawks C Marcus Kruger has been held off the scoresheet in 17 consecutive contests.

PREDICTION: Blackhawks 4, Wild 2