Preview: Blackhawks at Wild

Playing in the Windy City during the postseason has been anything but a breeze for the Minnesota Wild, who couldn’t be happier to return home. Minnesota looks to put the experience behind it and hold serve as it hosts the Chicago Blackhawks for Game 3 of their Western Conference semifinal series on Tuesday.

The Wild, who were eliminated from the playoffs by Chicago each of the last two years, fell to 0-8 all-time at United Center in the postseason when it suffered a 4-1 loss on Sunday that put them in a 2-0 hole. Patrick Kane scored twice while Patrick Sharp added a goal and an assist in Game 2 as the Blackhawks improved to 5-0 at home this postseason. Chicago lost two of three contests at Nashville during its first-round series, however, while Minnesota won two of its three home meetings with St. Louis. Recent history is on the side of the Wild, who have won Game 3 after losing the first two contests at Chicago in both of their previous playoff matchups.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, NBCSN, CBC, TVA

ABOUT THE BLACKHAWKS: Kane’s level of play in his return from a broken clavicle has been just what Chicago hoped. The former Conn Smythe Trophy winner, who had been sidelined since Feb. 24, rejoined the lineup at the start of the postseason and has recorded at least one point in all but one of his eight playoff games. Kane enters Tuesday with a five-game point streak and a three-game goal-scoring run.

ABOUT THE WILD: Minnesota is hoping history repeats itself, as it lost the first two games of its first-round series against Central Division champion Colorado last season before coming back to win in seven. “We’ve done it before,” said Nino Niederreiter, who is second on the team with three goals this postseason. “I feel like that’s going to give us confidence. But at the same time, we’ve got to sharpen up in areas and we’ve got to play smart.” Niederreiter has yet to land on the scoresheet in this series after notching a point in each of the last four first-round contests versus the Blues.

OVERTIME

1. Chicago has won each of the last five series in which it has claimed the first two games in fewer than seven contests.

2. The Wild have lost back-to-back games in regulation for the first time since Jan. 11 and 13.

3. Kane and Blackhawks D Duncan Keith are tied for second in playoff scoring with 10 points apiece, three behind Anaheim’s Corey Perry.

PREDICTION: Wild 3, Blackhawks 2