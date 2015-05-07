Preview: Blackhawks at Wild

The Chicago Blackhawks attempt to complete their first sweep of a playoff series in five years when they visit the Minnesota Wild for Game 4 of their Western Conference semifinal matchup on Thursday. After needing six games to get past Nashville in the first round, Chicago is on the verge of eliminating Minnesota in the minimum amount of contests required and advancing to the conference final for the fifth time in seven postseasons.

The Blackhawks have not swept a series since 2010, when it accomplished the feat against San Jose in the conference final before defeating Philadelphia to capture the fourth Stanley Cup championship in franchise history. Chicago scored four goals against the Wild in each of the first two games but needed only one on Tuesday as Corey Crawford made 30 saves en route to his fourth career postseason shutout. Patrick Kane netted the lone tally in Game 3, giving him four in the series - the same amount as the entire Minnesota team. The Wild have been swept just once in their brief history, losing four straight to the Mighty Ducks of Anaheim in the 2003 conference final.

TV: 9:30 p.m. ET, NBCSN, RSN, TVA2

ABOUT THE BLACKHAWKS: Kane continued his torrid pace Tuesday, extending his goal-scoring streak to four games while notching at least one point for the eighth time in nine playoff contests. The 26-year-old Buffalo native has emerged as a leading candidate for his second career Conn Smythe Trophy, as he’s collected 11 points in the postseason - third in the league behind Anaheim teammates Corey Perry (14) and Ryan Getzlaf (12) entering Wednesday - after missing more than 1 1/2 months with a broken clavicle. “I’ve had some good looks in this series where guys have gotten me good opportunities to some clear shots on net, and I’ve been fortunate enough to see them go in,” said Kane, who believes he still can improve his play. “I think there (are) a lot of things (I) can do better, whether it’s defensively or making strong plays with the puck or getting the puck more to create a little more.”

ABOUT THE WILD: Despite playing its best game of the series, Minnesota was unable to get on the scoreboard and now finds itself one loss away from being knocked out of the playoffs by Chicago for a third consecutive year. The club now looks to become the fifth team in NHL history - and third in six postseasons - to overcome a 3-0 series deficit. “We just have to look at it as game by game now,” forward Charlie Coyle said. “It’s up to us. We’re still breathing. We’re still alive here. And it’s just up to us and get that next one.”

OVERTIME

1. The Wild have yet to hold a lead in the series, while the Blackhawks have been ahead for a total of 122 minutes, 40 seconds.

2. Including the playoffs, Chicago is 29-0-0 this season when leading after two periods.

3. Since 2009, the Blackhawks are 13-4 in games in which they can eliminate an opponent.

PREDICTION: Blackhawks 3, Wild 1