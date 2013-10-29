Blackhawks 5, Wild 1: Patrick Kane and Brandon Saad each recorded a goal and an assist as visiting Chicago gained a split of the home-and-home series.

Patrick Sharp and defensemen Sheldon Brookbank and Nick Leddy also scored for the Blackhawks, who avenged a 5-3 home loss to the Wild on Saturday. Brandon Pirri notched two assists and Corey Crawford made 29 saves.

Jason Pominville tallied and Niklas Backstrom turned aside 23 shots for Minnesota, which had its three-game winning streak snapped.

Sharp opened the scoring with 2:27 remaining in the first period, taking a pass behind the net from Marian Hossa and burying the puck from near the left post. Pominville evened the contest at 11:27 of the second with a blast from the right faceoff circle, but Brookbank put Chicago ahead for good 1:54 later with a one-timer from the top of the right circle.

Leddy created breathing room with 3:17 left in the session, slapping the puck past a screened Backstrom from above the left circle during a power play. Kane and Saad put the game away with third-period goals.

GAME NOTEBOOK: The Blackhawks improved to 3-0-1 in their last four road games. ... The loss was Minnesota’s first in regulation at home this season and ended its four-game winning streak in its own building. ... Chicago LW Bryan Bickell had his four-game goal-scoring streak snapped.