Preview: Blue Jackets at Avalanche

The Colorado Avalanche look to complete a sweep of their three-game homestand when they face off against the Columbus Blue Jackets in the finale on Sunday. Colorado needed more than 60 minutes in each of the first two games of the stretch at Pepsi Center as it edged Philadelphia in overtime on Wednesday and squeaked past Edmonton 2-1 in a shootout two nights later. Matt Duchene set up Daniel Briere’s regulation goal before netting the decisive tally in the bonus format as the Avalanche improved to 6-2-2 in their last 10 contests.

Columbus’ four-game road trip got off to a disappointing start as the club scored twice in a 2:04 span to take the lead before yielding five consecutive goals en route to a 6-3 loss at Arizona on Saturday. Ryan Johansen and defensemen Fedor Tyutin and James Wisniewski scored as the Blue Jackets had their four-game road winning streak come to an end. The six goals allowed were the most surrendered by Columbus since a 7-4 loss to Tampa Bay on Nov. 8.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, FSN Ohio (Columbus), Altitude (Colorado)

ABOUT THE BLUE JACKETS (16-17-3): When Columbus loses, it does so in a big way. Since dropping a 2-1 decision at Nashville on Nov. 29, the Blue Jackets have been defeated only three times in 13 games - allowing five or more goals in each setback. Johansen tallied with one minute remaining Saturday, extending his point streak to six games.

ABOUT THE AVALANCHE (15-15-8): Semyon Varlamov registered his 85th victory with Colorado on Friday, moving him past Stephane Fiset for fifth place on the franchise list. With five more triumphs, the 26-year-old Russian will surpass David Aebischer for the fourth spot. The Avalanche enter Sunday’s matchup with a five-game point streak (3-0-2) against the Blue Jackets.

OVERTIME

1. The Avalanche have won five consecutive shootouts after losing their first two of the season.

2. Tyutin’s goal on Saturday ended his 60-game drought.

3. Duchene has converted four of his seven shootout attempts this campaign.

PREDICTION: Blue Jackets 4, Avalanche 3