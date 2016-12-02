Saad, Bobrovsky help Blue Jackets stay hot

DENVER -- Brandon Saad had a goal and an assist, Sergei Bobrovsky made 18 saves and the Columbus Blue Jackets beat the Colorado Avalanche 3-2 on Thursday night.

Boone Jenner and Nick Foligno also scored for the Blue Jackets (13-5-4), who are 3-0-1 in their last four games.

Columbus is 11-2-3 since Oct. 28.

Samuel Henley scored in his NHL debut and Blake Comeau also had a goal for Colorado. He nearly had two but one was disallowed on a high stick with 2:09 left.

Semyon Varlamov stopped 34 shots for the Avalanche, who are 0-3-1 on their five-game homestand that wraps up Saturday night against Dallas.

The Avalanche (9-12-1) took three penalties early in the third and twice gave Columbus a 5-on-3 for 41 seconds. The Blue Jackets weren't able to take advantage of the power play chances, getting only four shots on goal.

They did score with the teams at full strength when Avalanche defenseman Fedor Tyutin couldn't control the puck in front of his own net, Cam Atkinson did and passed to Jenner skating down the middle. He tipped it past Varlamov for his third of the season at 8:57.

Varlamov came off for an extra skater with 1:56 left but Colorado couldn't get the equalizer.

Saad gave the Blue Jackets a 1-0 lead 13 seconds after Colorado killed off a penalty. Saad was in front of the net to knock in Scott Hartnell's rebound at 4:56 of the first. It was his seventh of the season.

The Avalanche were pressing for the tying goal late in the first and it led to a 3-on-1 rush for Columbus. Foligno scored cashed in with his ninth of the season at 16:15 to make it 2-0.

Columbus was in complete control until the Avalanche struck twice in a span of 3:47 of the second. Comeau scored on the power play at 10:38 to get Colorado on the board and Henley tied it with a turnaround slapshot from the blue line that appeared to catch Bobrovsky by surprise.

NOTES: The Avalanche placed RW Gabriel Landeskog on injured reserve, retroactive to Nov. 15. Landeskog has a lower-body injury and was said to be day-to-day, but hasn't skated in a week. The Avalanche recalled Gabriel Bourque and Samuel Henley from San Antonio. ... Columbus D Zach Werenski was named the NHL's Rookie of the Month for November. Werenski, the eighth overall selection in the 2015 draft, had three goals and seven assists in 14 games for the month. ... Joe Colborne, Cody McLeod and Eric Gelinas, who is on waivers, were scratched for Colorado. ... The Blue Jackets were 9-2-3 in November. The nine wins and 21 points were the most in the month in club history.