Jackets’ Savard corrects mistake with winner vs. Avalanche

DENVER -- It was a forgettable night for nearly 59 minutes for David Savard. One shot from the point made it a memorable one for the Columbus defenseman.

Savard’s game winner with 1:01 left in regulation gave the Blue Jackets a 4-3 win over the Colorado Avalanche on Sunday night.

Center Brandon Dubinsky scored his first two goals of the season and center Ryan Johansen also scored for the Blue Jackets, who are 11-2-1 in their last 13 games.

Goalie Curtis McElhinny made 27 saves for Columbus, which rebounded from Saturday’s 6-3 loss in Arizona to beat the rested Avalanche.

Savard made sure it was a happy end to the two-game road trip when his blast from the point went off Colorado right winger Borna Rendulic and past goaltender Semyon Varlamov for the game winner. It erased what was turning out to be a tragic night for the defenseman. He figured into all three Avalanche goals, including one that hit off him to tie the game late in the second period.

His winner more than made up for his rough start, which included a bad turnover that led to right winger Jarome Iginla’s goal 30 seconds into the game.

“Obviously it’s not fun when you’re in on all three goals,” Savard said. “It felt good (to score).”

His teammates felt good for him, too.

“It’s terrific,” McElhinny said. “It’s one of those things it all comes full circle in a game. It’s an unfortunate bounce on their end but for us, playing back-to-back, it’s nice to see, especially for a guy who had some unfortunate bounces in the game himself.”

The Avalanche also got goals from left wingers Cody McLeod and Gabriel Landeskog. Varlamov had 23 saves for Colorado, which had its two-game winning streak stopped.

Colorado (15-16-8) had a chance to go over .500 for the first time since opening night.

“I am disappointed because one minute left in the game, this is a game we need to bring to overtime,” Avalanche coach Patrick Roy said. “That’s happened way too many times this year, especially at home.”

There were four goals scored in the second period, starting when Dubinsky scored his second at 1:37. Matt Calvert’s attempt to dump the puck along the boards hit off referee Jean Hebert and right to Dubinsky. He beat Varlamov with a high shot to give Columbus a 2-1 lead.

The Avalanche tied it when Landeskog skated by Savard along the boards and went to the front of the net. He got McElhinny to commit and then backhanded a low shot at 5:25. It was his eighth of the season and first goal in 15 games.

Just 2:25 later, Johansen gave the Blue Jackets a 3-2 lead with his 12th goal of the season and third in as many games.

“As soon as the puck was on (left winger Scott) Hartnell’s table I knew it was coming to me,” Johansen said.

The Avalanche victimized Savard for the tying goal late in the second. The defenseman deflected McLeod’s wraparound attempt but the puck popped up, hit Savard and went into the net at 15:29. It was McLeod’s third of the season.

“It hit my stick and then my hand,” Savard said.

That goal came on an unfortunate bounce, but his turnover on Colorado’s first goal was a bad decision. He tried to send a cross-ice pass to Johansen but Iginla intercepted it in front of the Columbus net and beat McElhinny with a wrister. It was Iginla’s 10th goal of the season.

“Savvy’s been really good for us,” coach Todd Richards said. “The first one, we don’t have to talk about that one, but the other two is just taking bad bounces. That happens at times. But it’s nice to see him get rewarded at the end of the game.”

The Blue Jackets controlled the play for the rest of the first period and tied it on Dubinsky’s deflection midway through the frame.

NOTES: Avalanche D Zach Redmond was a healthy scratch for the third straight game. He had played in 22 straight games before being scratched. ... Columbus RW Cam Atkinson missed his third straight game with an upper-body injury. He was placed on injured reserve on Dec. 27 and is expected to miss up to two weeks. ... Avalanche D Jan Hejda played for the Blue Jackets for four seasons, from 2007-11. ... Columbus entered Sunday leading the NHL with a 24.6 percent success rate on the power play. The Blue Jackets are 24th in penalty kill at 78.5 at the conclusion of Saturday night’s games.