Preview: Blue Jackets at Blackhawks

The Chicago Blackhawks look to avoid a third loss in four games when they host the Columbus Blue Jackets on Friday. Chicago completed a 2-2-0 road trip during which it scored a total of five goals with a 4-1 setback at Philadelphia on Wednesday. The Blackhawks, who have won nine of their last 13 contests (9-3-1), have a three-point lead over Minnesota for third place in the Central Division and are four ahead of Winnipeg.

Chicago is vying to avenge a nine-round shootout loss at Columbus on Dec. 20, when Ben Smith forged a 2-2 tie at 8:49 of the third period before Blue Jackets defenseman Jack Johnson scored the decisive goal in the bonus format. Columbus enters with a four-game winning streak after skating to a 5-3 home triumph over Anaheim on Tuesday. Scott Hartnell registered his eighth career hat trick while Ryan Johansen recorded a goal and an assist as the Blue Jackets won for the seventh time in eight contests.

TV: 8:30 p.m. ET, FSN Ohio (Columbus), CSN Chicago

ABOUT THE BLUE JACKETS (34-35-4): Columbus is expected to welcome back Brandon Dubinsky (four games) and Rene Bourque (one) from upper-body injuries. The Blue Jackets will play their next three games without right wing Jared Boll, who was suspended without pay by the league for his illegal check to the head of Anaheim’s Patrick Maroon on Tuesday. The 28-year-old Boll has collected one goal, four assists and 109 penalty minutes in 71 contests this season - his eighth with the Blue Jackets.

ABOUT THE BLACKHAWKS (44-23-6): The Blackhawks will be without Joakim Nordstrom for “about a week” with an apparent shoulder injury, according to coach Joel Quenneville. Chicago secured the services of a pair of youngsters Thursday, agreeing to terms with forward Kyle Baun and defenseman Michael Paliotta on two-year contracts. The 22-year-old Baun registered 14 goals and 15 assists in 38 games with Colgate University as a junior this season while the 21-year-old Paliotta - a third-round pick in the 2011 draft - concluded his senior year at the University of Vermont with a team-high 36 points in 41 contests.

OVERTIME

1. The Blue Jackets are riding a six-game road winning streak.

2. Blackhawks LW Daniel Carcillo is day-to-day with an upper-body injury.

3. Chicago is 8-3-1 without superstar RW Patrick Kane (fractured clavicle).

PREDICTION: Blackhawks 3, Blue Jackets 1