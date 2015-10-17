Preview: Blue Jackets at Blackhawks

The Columbus Blue Jackets continue their quest for their first victory of 2015-16 when they visit the reigning Stanley Cup champion Chicago Blackhawks on Saturday. Columbus battled back from a two-goal deficit against Toronto on Friday to forge a tie before allowing three unanswered tallies en route to a 6-3 defeat.

Scott Hartnell recorded a power-play goal and an assist for the Blue Jackets, who are off to the worst start in franchise history at 0-5-0. Chicago returns home from a brief but disappointing two-game road trip that saw it score a total of one goal in losses at Philadelphia and Washington. Rookie defenseman Viktor Svedberg netted the lone tally — his first in the NHL — in Thursday’s 4-1 setback to the Capitals as the Blackhawks were held under four goals for the fourth time in five games this campaign. Columbus took both meetings between the former Central Division rivals last season, winning in a shootout at home while posting a 5-2 triumph in Chicago.

TV: 8:30 p.m. ET, FSN Ohio (Columbus), WGN (Chicago)

ABOUT THE BLUE JACKETS (0-5-0): Columbus finally placed Alexander Wennberg on injured reserve Friday, making the move retroactive to Oct. 9 — the date of its season opener against the New York Rangers in which the center suffered his concussion. The 21-year-old Swede appeared in 68 games as a rookie last campaign, recording four goals and 16 assists. David Clarkson made his season debut Friday after missing the first four contests with groin and back injuries.

ABOUT THE BLACKHAWKS (2-3-0): Chicago made some roster moves Friday, recalling center Vincent Hinostroza from Rockford while assigning right wing Kyle Baun and defenseman Kyle Cumiskey to the American Hockey League club. The 21-year-old Hinostroza, a sixth-round pick in the 2012 draft, has yet to make his NHL debut. Baun, 23, did not record a point in two games this season, while Cumiskey was demoted a day after agreeing to a one-year contract. The 28-year-old blue-liner was a member of Chicago’s Stanley Cup-winning team last season, appearing in seven regular-season games and nine playoff contests.

OVERTIME

1. The Blue Jackets replaced Wennberg on the roster with LW Kerby Rychel, who was recalled from Lake Erie of the American Hockey League but was not in the lineup against Toronto.

2. Chicago RW Patrick Kane has been kept off the scoresheet the last two games after recording three goals and three assists in his first three contests.

3. Columbus has scored only 12 goals in its five games while allowing a league-high 26.

PREDICTION: Blackhawks 5, Blue Jackets 3