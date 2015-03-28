Jackets ride Atkinson’s hat trick past Blackhawks

CHICAGO -- Columbus Blue Jackets right winger Cam Atkinson saw an empty net and felt his pulse quicken.

Ten feet stood between the puck on Atkinson’s stick and his second career hat trick.

“I feel like that puck almost bounced over my stick,” Atkinson said with a smile. “I was more nervous on that goal than anything.”

Never mind the nerves. Atkinson buried the shot for his second career hat trick and Columbus cruised to a 5-2 win over the Chicago Blackhawks on Friday night.

Center Ryan Johansen and defenseman Kevin Connauton also scored for Columbus, which set a franchise record with its seventh straight road win. The Blue Jackets (35-35-4) increased their overall winning streak to five games and improved to 9-2-0 since March 6.

Left winger Brandon Saad and center Jonathan Toews scored for Chicago. The Blackhawks (44-24-6) dropped to 0-3-1 in the past four games.

The Blue Jackets have not lost on the road since March 1 at Pittsburgh.

”It’s great,“ Atkinson said. ”A lot of people say it’s hard to get motivated, especially since we’re not going to make the playoffs. But we’re playing for pride, we’re playing for each other, and we’re playing for our fans back in Columbus.

“We want to get the momentum going into the summer and start showing it at the beginning of the season next year.”

Meanwhile, the Blackhawks will need correct recent mistakes in order to make a deep run in the playoffs this year.

Chicago coach Joel Quenneville said careless turnovers doomed his team. The Blackhawks committed 12 giveaways, including three by defenseman Duncan Keith and two by defenseman Johnny Oduya.

“We gave them the first three goals, and the fourth one was the icing on the cake,” Quenneville said. “Tough to come back after that one.”

Blue Jackets goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky turned aside 31 of 33 shots to improve to 24-17-2.

Blackhawks goaltender Corey Crawford was replaced in the first period after allowing four goals on 13 shots. Goaltender Scott Darling stopped 13 shots in relief.

Quenneville said Crawford was not to blame for the team’s costly giveaways.

“I wasn’t blaming (Crawford) at all,” Quenneville said. “I didn’t pull him because of what he let in. We just wanted to change things up.”

Columbus led 4-2 after a wild first period that featured six goals in less than 13 minutes.

Saad opened the scoring on Chicago’s first shot of the game with 16:34 to go in the first period. He skated toward the net fired a wrist shot from the left circle for his 22nd goal of the season.

Columbus evened the score 41 seconds later on a breakaway by Johansen, who pounced on a turnover by Keith and beat Crawford glove side. The Blue Jackets gained a 2-1 lead on a deflected shot by Atkinson with 10:36 remaining.

“It was kind of a crazy first period,” Columbus coach Todd Richards said. “Unfortunately, they got the first goal, but I liked the way that the guys responded. They stuck with it.”

Toews evened the score at 2 when he redirected a shot from Oduya with 8:22 remaining.

Columbus struck twice more to gain a 4-2 lead and chase Crawford from the game. Connauton scored on a wobbling shot from the blue line with 6:57 remaining to make it 3-2. Atkinson followed that with a short-handed breakaway goal with 4:14 left for his second goal of the game and his 18th of the season.

Atkinson added an empty-net goal with 59 seconds left to complete the hat trick.

Toews said the Blackhawks needed to bounce back strong.

“You don’t want to get behind early the way we did,” Toews said. “You make things difficult on yourself. We’re not going to overact and get down on ourselves. We’ll try to pick the good moments we had out of our game out there and build off that.”

NOTES: Blue Jackets C Brandon Dubinsky returned after a four-game absence because of an upper-body injury. ... Blackhawks RW Patrick Kane missed his 13th game because of a broken collarbone. Coach Joel Quenneville said he was hopeful that Kane could come back sooner than expected, but the timetable for Kane’s return remained mid to late May. ... Blue Jackets RW Jared Boll served the first game of a three-game suspension for an illegal hit to the head of Anaheim Ducks LW Patrick Maroon on Tuesday. ... Blackhawks LW Bryan Bickell and C Teuvo Teravainen returned to the lineup. Both were healthy scratches Wednesday against Philadelphia. ... Blue Jackets RW Rene Bourque missed his second game because of an upper-body injury.