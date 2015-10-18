Blackhawks break out, keep Blue Jackets winless

CHICAGO -- The struggling, winless Columbus Blue Jackets were a welcome sight for the Chicago Blackhawks at United Center.

After scoring just one goal in their previous two road games, the Blackhawks broke through with four goals at home Saturday.

Blackhawks center Artem Anisimov and left winger Teuvo Teravainen scored 65 seconds apart in the second period, and forwards Marian Hossa and Patrick Kane added third-period goals in the much-needed 4-1 victory.

“We lost two games and scored only one goal; and, for this team, that’s not good enough,” right winger Marian Hossa said of the defending Stanley Cup champions. “We’ve got so much firepower here. We have to learn to play better defensively to create the offense. Tonight it was much better.”

The same wasn’t true for the Blue Jackets (0-6-0), who lost their sixth straight game to open the season and are left searching for answers.

”I don’t know what we’re waiting for,“ Blue Jackets left winger Scott Hartnell said. ”I don’t know if we’re looking for someone else to do it, if we’re easing ourselves into games to wait for something bad to happen. That’s what I sense when we get playing. We’re just waiting instead of doing the right things.

“This is getting old. This is getting frustrating. I don’t know what else to say. It’s a tough start. It’s embarrassing. A lot of people picked us to be there at the end, to make the playoffs, and we’re doing a pretty good job of ruining that right away.”

The Blackhawks (3-3-0) managed just six shots on goal in the first period but finished the game with 30. Several close chances slipped by until Anisimov opened the scoring.

Left winger Artemi Panarin set up the goal, skating across the center of the ice before dishing to Anisimov beside the net. Anisimov turned around and backhanded the puck past goaltender Curtis McElhinney with 4:25 remaining in the second period.

The goal was Anisimov’s second of the season.

Before Blackhawks fans could finish celebrating the breakthrough goal, Teravainen scored a power-play goal 65 seconds later. His shot bounced off a Columbus skate and slipped past McElhinney, who was making his first start of the season.

“Our goaltender made some pretty big saves for us in the second period and kept it 0-0,” Blue Jackets coach Todd Richards said. “They capitalized off of a rush and then one of those bounces that we’ve been getting early on this year off of our own skates that ends up in the back of our net. It was unfortunate.”

Until those two goals late in the second period, the loudest cheers came for Blue Jackets forward Brandon Saad and the Chicago Cubs, who scored their first run of the National League Championship Series between the first and second periods.

Saad, who was playing in Chicago for the first time since his offseason trade from the Blackhawks to the Blue Jackets, was honored during the first television timeout. He received a standing ovation from Blackhawks fans.

Saad was originally credited with scoring the Blue Jackets’ lone goal in the third period, but the credit eventually went to defenseman Jack Johnson. It was his first goal of the season.

Hossa’s goal proved to be the dagger, putting the Blackhawks up 3-0 in the third. The veteran right winger stole the puck at center ice during a 5-on-3 power play and took it in by himself, scoring his first goal of the season and the 19th of his career against the Blue Jackets.

“It was nice to see him make a play,” Blackhawks coach Joel Quenneville said. “It was a sloppy 5-on-3 and then he finished it off. It was a huge goal for us at that time.”

Kane’s goal came on an empty net with 1:27 remaining.

Blackhawks goaltender Corey Crawford saved 22 of 23 shots and was less than four minutes away from securing his first shutout of the season before Johnson’s goal.

NOTES: The Blue Jackets scratched RW Jared Boll, RW Rene Bourque and D Kevin Connauton. ... The Blackhawks scratched D David Rundblad and RW Viktor Tikhonov. ... Blue Jackets LW Brandon Saad and Blackhawks C Artem Anisimov faced their former teams for the first time. The Hawks and Blue Jackets swapped the forwards in one of the biggest and most surprising trades of the offseason. ... The Blackhawks recalled C Vincent Hinostroza from the Rockford IceHogs on Friday and assigned RW Kyle Baun to Rockford. Hinostroza, a 21-year-old native of Bartlett, Ill., has two assists for the IceHogs this season. Baun, 23, appeared in two games for the Hawks and registered one shot on goal.