Preview: Blue Jackets at Blues

The St. Louis Blues vie for their fifth straight victory when they host the Columbus Blue Jackets on Saturday. T.J. Oshie celebrated being named to the United States Olympic Team by scoring twice and Brian Elliott turned aside 30 shots in a resounding 5-0 triumph over reeling Los Angeles on Thursday. Captain and fellow Olympian David Backes missed that contest with an upper-body injury but scored 22 seconds into overtime as St. Louis skated to a 4-3 win over Columbus on Dec. 14.

Nathan Horton made a triumphant return from shoulder surgery to score in his debut with his new team as the Blue Jackets recorded a 2-0 victory over Phoenix on Thursday. “Sometimes I felt good, sometimes I felt bad,” Horton said. “It’s been a long time since I’ve played.” Curtis McElhinney must have felt great as he finished with 34 saves on Thursday, but he owns an 0-4-0 career mark with a gaudy 4.61 goals-against average versus the Blues.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, FSN Ohio (Columbus), FSN Midwest (St. Louis)

ABOUT THE BLUE JACKETS (18-19-4): Derek MacKenzie received a three-game suspension from the league on Friday following his hit into the boards on Phoenix defenseman Oliver Ekman-Larsson. To fill the available roster spot, Columbus recalled center Ryan Craig from Springfield of the American Hockey League while also placing right wing Jack Skille on injured reserve retroactive to Dec. 31. Skille suffered an upper-body injury against Colorado on New Year’s Eve.

ABOUT THE BLUES (28-7-5): Vladimir Tarasenko scored twice in the teams’ first meeting but tallied for just the second time since in Thursday’s triumph over Los Angeles. Jaden Schwartz saw his six-game goal-scoring streak come to an end against the Kings but notched an assist to extend his point run to seven contests. The 21-year-old was held off the scoresheet in the teams’ previous meeting and has just one assist in four matches against Columbus.

OVERTIME

1. St. Louis D Jordan Leopold was activated from injured reserve Friday after suffering ligament damage in his right hand against Calgary on Nov. 7.

2. Columbus went 2-for-4 on the power play on Thursday after failing to score on its previous 16 opportunities.

3. The Blues have collected seven power-play goals in their last six games.

PREDICTION: Blues 3, Blue Jackets 2