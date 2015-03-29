Jackets stay hot with 4-2 win over Blues

ST. LOUIS -- Based on the outcome Saturday night at the Scottrade Center, the casual fan might have a hard time identifying which team fancies itself a Stanley Cup contender and which is the also-ran.

The Columbus Blue Jackets are out of the playoff race but posted a 4-2 victory over the St. Louis Blues, who are vying for the Presidents Trophy as the NHL’s top team.

On back-to-back nights, the Blue Jackets knocked off the Chicago Blackhawks and the Blues.

“This is not an easy place to play, especially back-to-back in Chicago and here, but it was a good job by the guys,” said Columbus coach Todd Richards, who called it “six periods of hard hockey where we put it on the line. We weren’t perfect, but the compete is there, and that’s what you want. It leads to the resiliency and finding ways to win hockey games.”

The victory was the sixth in a row and ninth in 10 games for Columbus (36-35-4). The Blue Jackets have 76 points, 11 out of the final playoff spot and 12th in the Eastern Conference.

“We’ve just been talking about trying to keep the winning streak going, regardless of whether we’re on the road or at home,” said Blue Jackets defenseman Jack Johnson, who scored his 50th career goal.

St. Louis (46-21-7) failed to keep pace with Nashville, which beat Washington on Saturday. With 99 points, the Blues are three points behind the Predators in the Central Division and four points behind Anaheim, which is first overall.

“We need to get more bodies at the net, especially against a team playing on back-to-back nights,” said Blues defenseman Kevin Shattenkirk, who returned to the lineup after a 25-game injury absence. “We kind of made it easy for them. ... We allowed them to keep their energy for the end of the game.”

Coach Ken Hitchcock bemoaned the Blues’ effort in the first and second periods compared with the third.

“If we had played the first and second like we did in the third, we could have worn them down,” Hitchcock lamented.

The teams traded goals until Columbus and goalie Sergei Bobrovsky shut the door with a one-goal lead in the third. The Blues outshot the Blue Jackets 13-3 in the period but had nothing to show for it.

“They put on a pretty good press” in the third period, Johnson said. “I thought we did a pretty good job of not sitting back, of pushing back and trying to get another goal to seal it.”

Blue Jackets right winger Cam Atkinson finished the scoring with an empty-netter with 1:18 to play.

“Last night took a lot out of us -- physically and emotionally,” Richards said. “We didn’t have a lot of gas left in the tank in the third period, but we battled hard and found a way to win the game.”

Columbus took a 1-0 lead 7:06 into the game after center William Karlsson slipped a wrist shot under the right pad of Blues goalie Brian Elliott. Karlsson’s shot from the right circle finished a three-on-two rush after a nice cross-ice pass from left winger Scott Hartnell along the left-wing boards.

Blues left winger Patrik Berglund needed just 52 seconds into the second period to tie the score, burying a pass from left winger Jaden Schwartz on a two-on-none breakaway against Bobrovsky.

St. Louis center Jori Lehtera sprung Schwartz and Berglund on the breakaway after Shattenkirk’s poke-check separated Columbus’ Nick Foligno from the puck in the neutral zone.

The Blue Jackets reclaimed the lead 11:39 into the period when Johnson scored on a power play. With Blues defenseman Jay Bouwmeester off for hooking, Johnson rifled a shot from the point that deflected off defenseman Barret Jackman and went past Elliott.

Blues right winger Vladimir Tarasenko got that one right back, tying the score at 2 with a power-play goal at 14:44. Tarasenko hit the top of the net from the near left slot on a feed from Berglund.

The Blue Jackets scored the eventual game-winner as center Boone Jenner knocked the puck into an empty net on a pass from center Ryan Johansen with 20.1 seconds left in the period. Jenner got behind Elliott when Atkinson’s pass deflected off Pietrangelo and right to Johansen.

“Great goal and great patience by Jo,” Richards said. “Boone does a great job of opening up and giving him a target. Great pass by Jo.”

Elliott said, “The puck bounced to (Johansen), I challenged him and he went back door. Not much you can do on that one.”

NOTES: Blues LW Alex Steen suffered what the team called a “lower-body injury” early in the game and didn’t return. Coach Ken Hitchcock said Steen will be evaluated Sunday. ... Blues D Kevin Shattenkirk returned to the lineup after missing 25 games after abdominal surgery. Shattenkirk ranks third on the team with 32 assists and is eighth in scoring with 40 points. With Shattenkirk’s return, Robert Bortuzzo joined Chris Butler as a healthy scratch among defenseman. ... D Carl Gunnarson also returned to the Blues’ lineup after two games as a healthy scratch. He replaced D Petteri Lindbohm, who was sent home early in the week. ... RW T.J. Oshie sat out for St. Louis because of the flu. He was replaced by RW Dmitrij Jaskin. C Olli Jokinen was a healthy scratch among forwards. ... For Columbus, RW Dave Clarkson (oblique), Ryan Murray (lower body), G Alexander Wennberg (hand) and RW Rene Bourque (upper body) missed the game because of injuries. RW Jared Boll and D Justin Falk were healthy scratches.