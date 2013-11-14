Preview: Blue Jackets at Bruins

The Boston Bruins look to wrap up a five-game homestand in style when they welcome the reeling Columbus Blue Jackets on Thursday. After suffering a 3-2 setback versus Dallas on Nov. 5, the Bruins posted their third straight victory on Monday with a 3-0 triumph over Tampa Bay. “If we can finish on a good note here, it will certainly send us on the road with some confidence,” Boston coach Claude Julien said. “... Nine out of 10 possible points is a pretty successful homestand.”

Columbus has gone in the other direction, losing six of its last seven (1-5-1), including a 4-3 overtime setback against Washington on Tuesday. The Blue Jackets yielded the tying goal with 1:45 left in the third period before reigning Hart Trophy winner Alex Ovechkin ended the contest 94 seconds into the extra session. “This is tough,” Columbus’ Jared Boll said. “This is tough to swallow; two points we’re throwing away.”

TV: 7 p.m. ET, NHLN, FSN Ohio (Columbus), NESN (Boston)

ABOUT THE BLUE JACKETS (6-10-1): James Wisniewski, who assisted on fellow defenseman Jack Johnson’s goal in Columbus’ 3-1 loss to Boston on Oct. 12, has recorded 13 points in 12 career games versus the Bruins. Wisniewski (15 points) has scored one goal and set up three others during a three-game point streak and trails only Ottawa’s Erik Karlsson (18) and reigning Norris Trophy winner P.K. Subban (17) of Montreal in points by a defenseman. Reigning Vezina Trophy winner Sergei Bobrovsky, who stopped 33 shots versus Boston in the previous meeting, is 0-2-0 against the club despite yielding just five goals on 83 shots.

ABOUT THE BRUINS (11-5-1): Loui Eriksson recorded his first goal of the season against Columbus and has notched an assist in three straight games. Tuukka Rask turned aside 26 shots in that victory, but he may receive a seat on the bench in favor of backup Chad Johnson as Boston prepares to visit Atlantic Division-rival Ottawa on Friday. Rookie defenseman Torey Krug is riding a four-game point streak, collecting two goals and two assists in the stretch.

OVERTIME

1. Columbus LW Nick Foligno is expected to play on Thursday after missing three of the last four contests as he deals with the heart condition surrounding his newborn daughter.

2. Boston D Adam McQuaid failed to practice on Wednesday and is in line to miss his second straight game with a leg injury.

3. Blue Jackets C Derek MacKenzie missed Wednesday’s optional practice due to back spasms. He is questionable to play versus the Bruins.

PREDICTION: Bruins 3, Blue Jackets 2