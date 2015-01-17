Preview: Blue Jackets at Bruins

The Boston Bruins responded to their chief executive officer’s criticism of their performance this season by winning a campaign-best five straight contests. Riding a nine-game point streak (6-0-3), the Bruins look to keep their good fortune going without the services of pesky forward Brad Marchand when they host the Columbus Blue Jackets on Saturday. Marchand was suspended two games by the NHL on Friday for slew-footing New York Rangers forward Derick Brassard during the second period of Thursday’s 3-0 victory.

David Krejci scored to extend his point streak to five games and reigning Vezina Trophy winner Tuukka Rask turned aside 30 shots to record his 25th career shutout in the win. Speaking of streaks, All-Star Ryan Johansen extended his franchise-best point streak to 12 games with an assist on Scott Hartnell’s goal in a 2-1 setback to the New York Rangers on Friday. Johansen has scored seven goals and set up as many during his point run and recorded a tally and three assists in the first two meetings with Boston.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, FSN Ohio (Columbus), NESN (Boston)

ABOUT THE BLUE JACKETS (18-21-3): Nick Foligno saw his eight-game point streak end on Friday but certainly can get back on track when he faces the Bruins. The All-Star captain scored and set up a goal in Columbus’ 4-3 shootout loss to Boston on Nov. 21 before tallying in his team’s 6-2 triumph on Dec. 27. Hartnell also had a pair of assists in the latter meeting while Curtis McElhinney made 26 saves in that contest and could draw Saturday’s start after All-Star Sergei Bobrovsky faced the Rangers.

ABOUT THE BRUINS (24-15-6): Patrice Bergeron, who also scored versus the Rangers, had an assist in Boston’s victory over Columbus and tallied in the setback. Daniel Paille and Reilly Smith participated on a line in practice Friday prior to the news of Marchand’s suspension. Paille has just eight points this season, but two - a goal and an assist - have come at the expense of the Blue Jackets.

OVERTIME

1. Marchand will forfeit $48,387.10 under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement and sit out Saturday’s contest as well as Tuesday’s tilt at Dallas.

2. Columbus went 0-for-3 on the power play on Friday, ending its four-game stretch with at least one goal with the man advantage.

3. Rask owns a 4-1-0 mark with a 1.98 goals-against average in his career versus the Blue Jackets.

PREDICTION: Bruins 3, Blue Jackets 1