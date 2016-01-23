Preview: Blue Jackets at Bruins

It’s been an ugly season on the ice and no better behind the bench for the league-worst Columbus Blue Jackets. Columbus coach John Tortorella, who replaced Todd Richards seven games into the season, suffered a pair of fractured ribs in a collision with one of his players at Friday’s practice and will be unavailable for Saturday’s road contest against the Boston Bruins.

Blue Jackets forward Rene Bourque told the Columbus Dispatch that he hit a rut in the ice before crashing into Tortorella. “I felt so bad for John and for Borkie,” Columbus captain Nick Foligno said. “Nobody wants to see anybody get hurt. But the funny thing about Torts is that he’s pretty tough. I think he’s a lot tougher than all of us. So when you see him down like that, you know he’s pretty hurt.” The Bruins had their three-game winning streak halted with a 4-2 home loss to the Vancouver Canucks on Thursday, continuing their struggles at TD Garden. Boston is 10-12-2 at home, including losses in five of its last seven games.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, FSN Ohio (Columbus), NESN (Boston)

ABOUT THE BLUE JACKETS (17-27-4): Tortorella was one of two major setbacks for Columbus on Friday, following the news that starting netminder Sergei Bobrovsky was placed on injured reserve after aggravating a groin injury that already has sidelined him twice this season. The former Vezina Trophy winner was hurt in Thursday’s loss to Calgary in just his second start since missing 17 games. The Blue Jackets summoned Anton Forsberg from Lake Erie of the American Hockey League, but it’s unclear if he or rookie Joonas Korpisalo will get the call against Boston.

ABOUT THE BRUINS (24-17-5): Center David Krejci returned from a 10-game absence against Vancouver, but one of his linemates was missing from practice as Matt Beleskey was sent home after feeling ill. David Pastrnak has recorded three points in back-to-back contests since returning from a three-game absence, but coach Claude Julien was unhappy after the 19-year-old committed seven giveaways versus the Canucks. “He’s going to be a great player,” Julien said. “Right now, there are times where he struggles, and you have to remember that he’s coming off two major injuries.”

OVERTIME

1. Bruins LW Brad Marchand has scored in three straight games to run his point streak to four contests.

2. The Blue Jackets are 3-for-23 with the man advantage over their last eight games.

3. Boston has killed off 21 straight short-handed situations in the last eight contests.

PREDICTION: Bruins 4, Blue Jackets 2