Blue Jackets halt four-game skid with win over Bruins

BOSTON -- A stomach bug and a forearm to the head kept Columbus left winger Matt Calvert from talking to the media after Saturday night’s game.

But the physical problems didn’t keep Calvert from being the hero as the Blue Jackets ended their four-game losing streak and Boston’s five-game winning run with a 3-1 victory over the Bruins.

“I thought the hit he took (from center Carl Soderberg) in the second period was a shot right to the head,” Columbus coach Todd Richards said after Calvert snapped a 1-1 tie with 3:03 remaining and then iced the game with an empty netter in the final minute.

“So he recovered from that and the illness, too, but, again, he’s skating, he’s skating, getting up and down the ice -- rewarded at the end with two goals. That’s what you want to see from the guys that are working.”

Calvert, who almost didn’t play in Friday night’s 2-1 home loss to the New York Rangers because of the stomach bug, notched his fifth and sixth goals of the season to also reward backup goaltender Dylan McElhinney, who played a strong game.

Related Coverage Preview: Blue Jackets at Bruins

“It feels good,” said McElhinney, who made 34 saves. “You want to be the catalyst who comes in there and responds to a situation. I felt like I gave the guys an opportunity to win tonight and it was nice to see them get that second goal there -- and obviously the third.”

Calvert pushed home a loose puck sitting in the goal crease after Tuukka Rask had stopped right winger Cam Atkinson’s shot from the slot. The puck trickled in behind Rask and a diving Calvert barely out-reached defenseman Torey Krug.

Calvert then hit the open net with 37.3 seconds left as the Bruins suffered their first regulation loss in 10 games -- since losing to the Blue Jackets on Dec. 27 in Columbus. McElhinney was in goal for that one, too, and has two of his four 2014-15 victories against Boston.

“It was a whole team effort,” said Richard. “It was 20 guys. It started in the first period.”

Center Ryan Johansen, who scored the first Columbus goal, on the power play 7:57 into the game, assisted on the empty netter.

Soderberg scored the Boston goal.

Rask, who played a strong game with 28 saves, including a breakaway by left winger Jeremy Morin after Calvert broke the tie, slammed his stick on the ice when he returned to the net after the empty-net goal. Then, when the final horn sounded, he bolted directly off the ice and to the dressing room.

“It was a night and day from the past whatever games we played well,” Rask said. “We started a little slow and then we gained our game in the first period. Then the second and third we were just back to the old habits.”

The Blue Jackets, who came in with the No. 3 power play in the NHL, had scored a power-play goal in four straight games before coming up empty Friday night. But they made it five in six games when Johansen extended his point-scoring streak to 13 straight games (15 points) with a wrist shot to the top corner from the top of the faceoff circle to Rask’s right. It was his 17th goal of the season.

The Bruins got the goal back 3:37 later, cashing in on the hard work of left winger Chris Kelly. He shook the puck loose against the boards and sent the puck across the slot. Right winger Loui Eriksson slowed the pass down, also throwing off the timing of McElhinney, and the puck went to Soderberg for his 10th of the season.

“That wasn’t the same effort we had previous games,” said Bruins captain Zdeno Chara. “They out battled us. They won the races for pucks and battles.”

With the Bruins already missing left winger Brad Marchand because of a two-game suspension from the league, Soderberg caught Calvert with a forearm to the head and could get a call from the league. There was no penalty called on the play.

NOTES: Bruins LW Brad Marchand began his two-game suspension for slew-footing Derek Brassard of the New York Rangers on Thursday night. “It could be worse. It could be three or four, so I’ve got to be happy it’s not,” Marchand said after Saturday’s morning skate. Boston coach Claude Julien on the suspension: “The league made its decision and I know they’re certainly trying to cut down on slew-footing so we have to respect it and move on.” ... The Bruins observed a pregame moment of silence for Hall of Fame broadcaster Bob Wilson, who died Thursday. ... Secretary of State John Kerry was at the game. ... The Blue Jackets are at Minnesota on Monday while the Bruins open a three-game road swing in Dallas on Tuesday.