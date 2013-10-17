Preview: Blue Jackets at Canadiens

The Montreal Canadiens are recovering nicely after a slow start thanks to some strong goaltending and success on the penalty kill. The Canadiens look to push their winning streak to four straight games when they host the Columbus Blue Jackets on Thursday. The Blue Jackets are suffering through a two-game slide during which they managed a total of two goals.

Montreal is opening up a five-game homestand with Columbus after going 3-1-0 on a four-game road trip through western Canada. The Canadiens capped that trip with a 3-0 shutout at Winnipeg and surrendered a total of two goals during the final three contests. The Blue Jackets are struggling to get offense from anyone other than Marian Gaborik and took a hit on Tuesday when it was announced that Matt Calvert would miss six weeks following surgery to repair an abdominal tear.

TV: 7:30 p.m. ET, RDS (Montreal), FSN Ohio (Columbus)

ABOUT THE BLUE JACKETS (2-3-0): Columbus signed Nathan Horton in the offseason with the hope that he could provide a two-way threat from the top-line forward spot, but he has yet to take the ice and will be out until at least December following shoulder surgery. The Blue Jackets failed to score an even-strength goal in either of their last two losses and dropped a 2-1 decision at Detroit on Tuesday despite putting 37 shots on goal. Reigning Vezina Trophy winner Sergei Bobrovsky is holding up his end in net with two or fewer goals allowed in each of the last four games - but is just 2-2-0 in that span.

ABOUT THE CANADIENS (4-2-0): Montreal is thriving on both ends during its winning streak, outscoring opponents 11-2. The Canadiens killed off nine of 10 penalties in those three contests and Carey Price turned aside 75 of 76 shots in his last two starts. Reigning Norris Trophy winner P.K. Subban leads the team with eight points - including four on the power play - and is one of four players with at least five points as Montreal spreads around the offensive responsibilities while Max Pacioretty (left leg) shakes off an injury.

OVERTIME

1. Pacioretty is listed as day-to-day but had trouble putting weight on the leg before leaving Tuesday’s game.

2. Bobrovsky is 4-1-0 with a 2.41 goals-against average against the Canadiens.

3. Columbus LW Nick Foligno (personal) missed the last game and is questionable for Thursday.

PREDICTION: Canadiens 3, Blue Jackets 1