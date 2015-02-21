Preview: Blue Jackets at Canadiens

The Montreal Canadiens may hold a share of the top spot in the Eastern Conference, but their lack of scoring punch could knock them down for the count in the postseason. The Canadiens look to find their offense and avoid a three-game losing streak when they host the Columbus Blue Jackets on Saturday. Montreal mustered two or fewer goals for the ninth time in 12 contests en route to a 3-2 shootout loss to Florida on Thursday.

Max Pacioretty scored his team-leading 27th goal versus the Panthers and also tallied twice in the Canadiens’ 3-2 victory over the Blue Jackets on Jan. 14. While Montreal is trying to right the ship, Columbus has won five of seven to entertain flickering thoughts about the postseason. After netting just three goals in his first 26 contests, Brandon Dubinsky extended his goal-scoring streak to four games Thursday with a short-handed tally late in the third period as the Blue Jackets posted a 2-1 victory over Pittsburgh.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, Fox Sports Ohio (Columbus), CITY, TVA (Montreal)

ABOUT THE BLUE JACKETS (26-27-3): Scott Hartnell is riding a career high-tying eight-game point streak during which he has collected four goals and seven assists. Curtis McElhinney has filled in admirably for 2013 Vezina Trophy winner Sergei Bobrovsky, winning three consecutive decisions and five of his last six. Speaking of Bobrovsky, coach Todd Richards said the Russian may take part in the morning skate on Saturday and could return from his groin injury as early as next week.

ABOUT THE CANADIENS (37-16-5): The Canadiens tallied three times on the power play in the first four minutes of the third period in the first encounter versus Columbus but are just 1-for-18 in their last seven contests. P.K. Subban scored with the man advantage in the first meeting and has recorded six assists during his five-game point streak. With injuries to fellow defensemen Alexei Emelin and Sergei Gonchar, the 2013 Norris Trophy winner logged a team-high 30:28 of ice time against Florida.

OVERTIME

1. Montreal G Carey Price has yielded 15 goals in a 12-game stretch (10-1-1), which began with a 14-save performance versus Columbus.

2. Blue Jackets C Ryan Johansen has recorded three goals and an assist in five career games against the Canadiens.

3. Montreal RW Brendan Gallagher tallied twice on Thursday to eclipse the 100-point plateau for his career.

PREDICTION: Blue Jackets 3, Canadiens 1