Preview: Blue Jackets at Canadiens

The Montreal Canadiens’ dazzling 9-0-0 start to the season is just a distant memory as the proud Original Six franchise struggles to find answers. The Canadiens will try to produce some positives before the All-Star break when they host the Columbus Blue Jackets on Tuesday in the back end of a home-and-home series.

Montreal surrendered three third-period goals in a 5-2 loss at Columbus on Monday and has won just five times in 23 games since Dec. 1, most of that stretch with reigning Vezina and Hart Trophy winner Carey Price (leg) on injured reserve. The Canadiens limited the Blue Jackets to six shots in the final 20 minutes, but Brandon Saad scored twice and Cam Atkinson completed his hat trick as Columbus earned points for the fourth time in six games (3-2-1). The Blue Jackets, who still have the lowest amount of points in the league (41), are 9-16-1 on the road - including a 2-1 loss at Montreal on Dec. 1. Columbus coach John Tortorella, who suffered two broken ribs in a collision at practice Friday, is not expected behind the bench for the third straight game.

TV: 7:30 p.m. ET, FSN Ohio (Columbus), Sportsnet East, RDS (Montreal)

ABOUT THE BLUE JACKETS (18-27-5): Saad, who will be Columbus’ representative at the All-Star Game on Sunday, took over the team lead in goals (18) and points (34) with his effort on Monday. Scott Hartnell (33) is just behind Saad and Atkinson reached 30 points with his third career hat trick after managing one in his previous six contests. Brandon Dubinsky has posted three goals and three assists over the last six games while defenseman Seth Jones has notched five points in nine contests since being acquired from Nashville.

ABOUT THE CANADIENS (24-21-4): Defenseman P.K. Subban continued his run with two points Monday, giving him eight over his last eight contests, while Alex Galchenyuk has gone scoreless in the same span. Captain Max Pacioretty leads the team with 19 goals and 36 points but was kept off the scoresheet Monday. Mike Condon was in net for Monday’s loss and Ben Scrivens could get the start Tuesday after going 0-3-0 with 11 goals allowed in three games since coming over from Edmonton in a trade.

OVERTIME

1. Canadiens D Andrei Markov registered his 406th assist Monday, tying Guy Lapointe for 10th place on the franchise list.

2. Columbus D Ryan Murray has recorded three points and a plus-4 rating over his last five contests.

3. Montreal LW Daniel Carr, who has scored five goals in 19 games, suffered a lower-body injury Monday.

PREDICTION: Canadiens 4, Blue Jackets 2