Pacioretty scores twice as Canadiens defeat Blue Jackets

MONTREAL -- Left-winger Max Pacioretty scored twice on Saturday night, leading the Montreal Canadiens to a 3-1 win over the Columbus Blue Jackets 3-1 at the Bell Centre to snap a two-game skid and end the Jackets’ two-game winning streak.

It took Pacioretty less than three minutes into the game to extend his scoring streak to four games, when he scored 28th goal of the season 2:29 into the first period.

Blue Jackets defenseman Kevin Connauton was in the penalty box for tripping right winger Brendan Gallagher and Pacioretty took advantage on the power play, beating Blue Jackets goaltender Curtis McElhinney with a shot to the top right corner. Defenseman Andrei Markov and Gallagher had assists.

Pacioretty found the back of the net again at 13:03 of the first period, off assists from defenseman Nathan Beaulieu and center David Desharnais.

“Our line’s been generating some offense,” Pacioretty said. “We’ve obviously gotten a lot of help, and our back end played great tonight too.”

Blue Jackets left winger Nick Foligno cut Montreal’s lead in half when he managed to squeeze the puck behind Canadiens goaltender Carey Price at 14:05 of the first period.

The play was reviewed to determine whether the puck deflected in off Artem Anisimov’s skate, but it was ruled a goal -- Foligno’s 23rd of the season. Anisimov and center Marko Dano were credited with assists.

Defenseman Jarred Tinordi, recalled from the AHL’s Hamilton Bulldogs before the Canadiens’ 3-2 shootout loss to the Florida Panthers on Thursday, fought Blue Jackets right winger Jared Boll in the second period after Boll laid out a big hit on Montreal left winger Christian Thomas.

“I don’t have control over what other guys do on the ice,” Tinordi said after the game. “With a hit like that, I wanted to get in there and support Christian on that one.”

When the 23-year-old Tinordi returned at the start of the second period, he was wearing a full face shield and jaw protector.

“I think the doctors just wanted to make sure that I didn’t take another shot in the chin, a stick or something like that,” Tinordi said. “They just wanted to protect the teeth.”

The fight was Tinordi’s second in as many games.

Thomas and Matt Calvert fought late in the third period and both were given five-minute fighting majors. Thomas left the ice and made his way to the locker room with blood dripping from his face.

“He held his own,” Calvert said after the game. “I think I got the first few in, and then he kind of surprised me. It was a good fight and you’ve got to love that part of the game.”

Pacioretty came close to completing a hat trick with 3:24 remaining in the third period, but McElhinney denied him.

Markov took a delay-of-game penalty with under two minutes to play. The Blue Jackets pulled McElhinney for an extra attacker, giving them a six-on-four, but Canadiens center Tomas Plekanec put the puck into the empty net, scoring his 18th goal of the season.

Despite outshooting the Canadiens 32-24, the Blue Jackets were only able to find the back of the net once.

“You’ve got to be able to find ways to score goals this time of year,” said Blue Jackets center Ryan Johansen, who had three shots on goal. “We’ve got to give them credit. Carey Price was great for them, and they play a solid team game.”

NOTES: Montreal LW Alex Galchenyuk missed his second game with the flu while D Mike Weaver was the team’s only healthy scratch. ... Columbus scratched D Jordan Leopold and RW Jack Skille. ... The game was the opener of the 13th set of 19 back-to-back games the Blue Jackets will play this season, with a Sunday tilt against the New York Rangers looming. ... Called up from the AHL’s Hamilton Bulldogs on Feb. 5, C/LW Jacob de la Rose suited up for his 10th NHL game, earning a promotion to the Canadiens’ third line. ... Bumped to the top line on Thursday and earning the primary assist on Columbus’ first goal, rookie RW/C Alexander Wennberg got the nod again alongside LW Scott Hartnell and C Ryan Johansen against Montreal.