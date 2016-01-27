EditorsNote: fixes score

Special teams carry Blue Jackets past Canadiens

MONTREAL -- Special teams were the difference as the struggling Montreal Canadiens’ downward spiral continued.

The Columbus Blue Jackets scored two power-play goals and went 5-of-6 on the penalty kill to claim a 5-2 win over Montreal, sweeping a back-to-back, home-and-home set on Tuesday night at the Bell Centre.

The Canadiens’ loss dropped the team to 11th in the Eastern Conference after the Carolina Hurricanes’ win moved the club two points ahead of Montreal.

”It’s frustrating,“ right winger Brendan Gallagher said. ”The belief and the care, it hasn’t left this locker room. Game after game, we haven’t been getting the results we wanted but you can’t say it’s for a lack of effort. It’s just moments in the game where we’ve got to execute better.

“You look at the first period, we’re going great; we get a power play, it’s a sloppy power play. They get a power play, they score. Throughout the game, our power play was ineffective until we were able to get one at the end. They score on their second power play.”

Left wingers Boone Jenner, Scott Hartnell and Brandon Saad, center Brandon Dubinsky and right winger Cam Atkinson also scored for Columbus (19-27-5).

“We don’t want to take six penalties, especially against a talented power play like Montreal,” Dubinsky said. “But we weathered all the storms, and that’s a good sign for a team that sticks together and just competes for 60 minutes. We found another way to win a game and score a couple more goals being opportunistic.”

Right winger Devante Smith-Pelly and left-winger/center Alex Galchenyuk scored for Montreal (24-21-4).

Goaltender Joonas Korpisalo stopped 28 shots for the Blue Jackets while Ben Scrivens, in his first home start since being acquired, made 21 saves for the Canadiens.

“He’s a young goalie that is getting some great experience right now and he’s taking it on his shoulders and saying ‘I‘m ready for it,’ ” said Blue Jackets associate coach Craig Hartsburg, running the bench for the third straight game in place of injured head coach John Tortorella. “He’s been great. He’s calm. I don’t know anything technical about being a goaltender but his demeanor in the net gives the rest of the team a lot of confidence.”

Columbus opened the scoring on the power play at 10:51 of the first. Defenseman Seth Jones fed center Alexander Wennberg along the right boards and Wennberg quickly dished off to Jenner, in front of Scrivens, to the left of the net. The Canadiens netminder got his pad on the shot and moved to the middle of his crease, leaving the open side for Jenner, who easily deposited his 17th of the season into the net just seven seconds into the man advantage.

The power play connected again to put the Blue Jackets up 2-0. Andrei Markov rimmed the puck from behind the net in an attempt to clear but it wound up on left winger Nick Foligno’s stick near the right corner. Foligno sent a quick feed to Hartnell, driving the net, for a shot in close at 19:19.

Smith-Pelly cut the Blue Jacket’s lead in half at 5:22 of the second period. After taking a feed from defenseman P.K. Subban, Torrey Mitchell skated into the right circle before finding an open Smith-Pelly to Korpisalo’s left, and the winger made no mistake for his first goal since Nov. 25.

Hartsburg challenged the goal for offside but the call on the ice stood.

Dubinsky restored Columbus’ two-goal lead just over five minutes later. The center forced Subban into a turnover behind Montreal’s net before skating to the slot.

Right winger Cam Atkinson picked up the loose puck and sent it out to Dubinsky, who had plenty of time and space before firing home his 11th of the season.

The NHL’s Situation Room initiated a review with less than a minute to go in the frame to determine if right winger Brendan Gallagher’s shot a minute earlier had crossed the goal line but after review, it was determined it was not a goal.

The Canadiens’ struggling power play finally produced on its sixth opportunity of the night at 3:45 of the third period. With the crowd getting antsy for a shot, Subban set up for a slapshot fake from left point before dishing off a perfect pass over to Galchenyuk in the right circle for the one-timer.

“That’s what we missed -- getting another goal on the power play,” center Tomas Plekanec said. “We scored just one and definitely had more opportunities to get another one to put us back in the game but we didn’t do that.”

Atkinson made it 4-2 at 17:03 when his shot from the right circle beat Scrivens five-hole.

Saad capped off the scoring into an empty net.

NOTES: After sitting out the last two games as a healthy scratch, Columbus D Cody Goloubef drew in for D Fedor Tyutin. RW Jared Boll was scratched for a fourth straight game. ... Canadiens LW Daniel Carr missed the game after suffering a lower-body injury on Monday night in Columbus. LW Jacob De La Rose replaced Carr in the lineup after three games as a scratch. D Greg Pateryn was a healthy scratch. ... Montreal D Andrei Markov appeared in his 896th career NHL game, tying him with Patrice Brisebois for 11th on the team’s career games played list. ... The back-to-back, home-and-home set against the Canadiens was third of four such sets on the Blue Jackets’ schedule this season.