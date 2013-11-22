Preview: Blue Jackets at Canucks

A return home has done nothing to solve the woes of the Vancouver Canucks, who will attempt to put the brakes on a five-game winless drought (0-3-2) when they host the Columbus Blue Jackets on Friday night. The Canucks have dropped the first three contests of a six-game homestand and are in the midst of the longest skid since going winless in eight games in January 2009. Vancouver’s offense has gone belly-up during the slump, producing a total of six goals in the five games.

Columbus would appear to be a good opponent against which the Canucks can regroup, but Vancouver is coming off a shootout loss to Florida, which is tied for the second-fewest points in the league. It is the fourth stop of a five-game Canadian road trip for the Blue Jackets, who rebounded from a 7-0 beating in Edmonton on Tuesday by topping Calgary in overtime 24 hours later. “There were some questions I had coming out of the Edmonton game,” Columbus coach Todd Richards said. “To me, they responded the right way.”

TV: 10 p.m. ET, FSN Ohio (Columbus), RSN Pacific (Vancouver)

ABOUT THE BLUE JACKETS (8-11-3): Columbus goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky gave up four goals on 18 shots before he was yanked in Edmonton, but he bounced back with a 23-save performance against Calgary. “To have a chance to play right away, to reset, it’s good,” the reigning Vezina Trophy winner said. “You don’t think about the game before. It was a bad game. You have a chance to win and you get that good feeling again.” Bobrovsky was superb in three starts against the Canucks last season, stopping 105-of-107 shots with one win and a pair of shootout defeats.

ABOUT THE CANUCKS (11-8-4): Vancouver coach John Tortorella juggled his lines during practice Thursday in an effort to get his offense jump-started. Daniel Sedin, who has failed to hit the scoresheet in his last six games, was on a line with Mike Santorelli and the struggling Ryan Kesler, goalless in his last six. “We’re throwing it against the wall here a little bit and see what sticks. I’m being honest with you,” Tortorella said. “Daniel is filling the sheets with shots, but it just hasn’t worked of late along with other people.”

OVERTIME

1. The Canucks have not scored more than a goal in the last four meetings versus the Blue Jackets, including a 3-1 loss at Columbus last month.

2. Blue Jackets C Brandon Dubinsky (foot), the team’s second-leading scorer, is expected to miss his second straight game.

3. Canucks G Roberto Luongo is 6-1-3 in 10 home starts against Columbus.

PREDICTION: Canucks 4, Blue Jackets 1