Preview: Blue Jackets at Canucks

The Vancouver Canucks vie for their fifth win in six outings when they wrap up a five-game homestand against Columbus Blue Jackets on Thursday. Alex Burrows scored twice in a 17-second span in the third period as Vancouver won its second straight with a 4-1 triumph over reeling Philadelphia on Monday. Burrows’ impressive performance was aided by being elevated to the top line with captain Henrik and Daniel Sedin after Zack Kassian (undisclosed) was injured during the morning skate.

“Lucky enough the twins are great players and they were able to find some open space, find me in shooting areas,” said Burrows, who also tallied in the Canucks’ 5-0 rout of Columbus on Nov. 28. Ryan Miller stopped all 31 shots he faced in that contest, but Eddie Lack has taken up for the injured veteran and started nine of the last 10 as Vancouver clings to a two-point lead over third-place Los Angeles in the Pacific Division. Columbus’ postseason aspirations essentially have been dashed, but it claimed its fourth win in five outings with a 4-3 shootout victory over Edmonton on Wednesday.

ABOUT THE BLUE JACKETS (31-35-4): Scott Hartnell has scored eight goals and set up two others in his last nine contests, including five tallies and one assist during his five-game point streak. Linemate Alexander Wennberg drilled the Oilers for the second time in six days by netting the decisive goal in the shootout and has three assists in his last three games. Curtis McElhinney made a career-high 44 saves against Edmonton but will give way to 2013 Vezina Trophy winner Sergei Bobrovsky, who has struggled versus Vancouver with a 1-2-2 career mark.

ABOUT THE CANUCKS (40-25-4): Vancouver will continue to lean on Lack with the news that Ryan Miller won’t even begin skating for at least another three weeks, according to a TSN report Wednesday. The 34-year-old Miller has been sidelined with a lower-body injury following a collision with teammate Jannik Hansen on Feb. 22, and won’t be able to contribute until the first round the playoffs - should the Canucks qualify. Lack has been on top of his game of late, yielding one goal in three of his last four contests while permitting 11 tallies in his last seven.

OVERTIME

1. Vancouver C Brad Richardson scored and set up a goal in the first meeting with Columbus and has notched an assist in each of his last two games.

2. Columbus has won four straight on the road and is 6-2-1 in its last nine away from home.

3. The Canucks are 0-for-7 on the power play during their homestand and failed on both opportunities in their first meeting with the Blue Jackets.

PREDICTION: Canucks 4, Blue Jackets 3