Johansen ignites Jackets comeback vs. Canucks

VANCOUVER, British Columbia -- It took him 10 games over his three-year career to date, but Columbus Blue Jackets center Ryan Johansen finally beat his hometown team.

Johansen jumped on a loose puck and set up right winger Rene Bourque who, with Columbus trailing 2-0 early in the second period, started a six-goal onslaught as the Blue Jackets beat the Canucks 6-2 at Rogers Arena on Thursday night.

Starting with Bourque’s fourth goal of the season, Columbus scored five goals on a series of 11 shots, chasing Vancouver goalie Eddie Lack.

“I really liked our response,” Johansen, the fourth overall pick in the 2010 draft said.

Columbus goalie Sergei Bobrovski stopped all 20 of Vancouver’s first-period shots, but let in the first two Canucks shots in the second period.

Soon after, right winger Corey Tropp dropped the gloves with Canucks right winger Derek Dorsett, a former teammate and friend. Although Dorsett arguably won a decision, many of Tropp’s teammates credit that moment for picking up the Blue Jackets.

”Definitely, you feed off that,“ Johansen said. ”We played (Wednesday) night and two games in a row we had bad starts.

”Bob (Bobrovski) kept us in the game and Tropp fired us up.

“It was a fun game to play.”

Center Bo Horvat jumped on a Columbus turnover and fired a hard wrist shot by Bobrovski to open scoring at 3:00 of the second period. Left winger Daniel Sedin squeezed his own rebound past Bobrovski 40 seconds later for a 2-0 Canucks advantage.

And suddenly the Canucks became too cute, trying fancy plays that led to several turnovers, including a puck Johansen picked up at the Columbus blueline, which he fed to Bourque.

Lack, playing in his 13th straight game, waved at the soft shot from just inside the blueline, but it went in after glancing off his glove.

Center Marko Dano with two, left winger Scott Hartnell with his sixth goal in six games, right winger Cam Atkinson thanks to Johansen’s second assist of the night, and center Alexander Wennberg into an empty net after the Canucks had pulled goalie Jacob Markstrom with just under five minutes to play rounded out the scoring.

“We had to get our legs going a little bit,” said Dano, who was called up from the minors 17 games ago. “Scoring two goals is a great feeling, something special for me.”

For the Canucks, it was a blown opportunity to put space between themselves and the third-place Los Angeles Kings in the Pacific division playoff race.

It was the fourth time Vancouver lost to teams whose playoff aspirations virtually ended weeks ago.

“I thought after it went 2-0 our defense started to get involved and we started to gamble a little bit where we had no need to gamble at that time of the game,” Canucks coach Willie Desjardins said.

The last time the Canucks came back to win a game when down after two periods was Nov. 4 and they’re now 2-21-1 when trailing heading into the third.

Desjardins blamed himself for not having the team ready to go in the final 20 minutes.

”Our start to the third was not good,“ he said. ”I think for whatever reason we sat back. When you’re down and they move the puck you need to have somebody on it right away.

“That was a big game for us not to have our best game.”

Lack showed no sign of not being sharp and in fact made some great saves in the first period, Desjardins said.

But Lack was not happy with himself. ?

”We stopped playing and I didn’t come up with those big saves either,“ he said. ”That’s a tough one for us.?

“I felt like the first period was really, really good, and the beginning of the second, too. I‘m not sure what happened.”

The game was delayed for a few minutes halfway through the first period when linesman Brad Kovachik went down after getting hit in the head by a hard Columbus dump-in. He went to the medical room and did not return until the start of the second period.

NOTES: Columbus was the final Eastern opponent the Canucks faced this season. ... The Blue Jackets were without RW David Clarkson (oblique), LW Matt Calvert (concussion), C Jack Skille (shoulder), C Boone Jenner (back), LW Jeremy Morin (heart), C Brandon Dubinsky (upper body) and D Ryan Murray (lower body). ... The Canucks were missing G Ryan Miller (knee), RW Zack Kassian (undisclosed) and C Brad Richardson. ... Canucks D Frank Corrado was sent to the AHL’s Utica Comets, reducing Vancouver’s blue-liners to eight. ... Canuck centers are ranked 28th in faceoffs at 48.3 percent. ... The Columbus power play was ranked sixth at 21.5 percent while the Canucks were in a three-way tie for 20th at 17.2 percent. ... Vancouver’s penalty kill was ranked third at 86.1 percent. The Columbus penalty-killing unit was ranked 24th at 78.8 percent.