Blue Jackets come back to beat Canucks

VANCOUVER, British Columbia -- Making the playoffs probably isn’t realistic, but the Columbus Blue Jackets continue to play like they have something to prove.

On a night when they could have rolled over, the Blue Jackets battled back to tie the game on a third-period power play, then center Alexander Wennberg scored in a shootout for a 2-1 victory over the Vancouver Canucks on Thursday.

”This is not the spot we want to be in,“ Wennberg said about the Blue Jackets’ last-place record. ”This season is not over yet.

“I don’t go into games feeling like the season is over. You want to play and get better. I think we have a lot to prove and we are a really good team.”

Wennberg, the third Blue Jackets’ shooter, beat Canucks’ goaltender Ryan Miller with a hard wrist shot through the five hole for his sixth goal in 41 games. He was the only skater to score in the shootout.

The 21-year-old from Stockholm, Sweden, may have surprised Miller with a quick shot.

”I saw he was waiting for me to deke or something,“ said Wennberg, who was selected in the first round of the 2013 NHL draft. ”I just tried to shot it quick and it worked this time.

“I felt like there was an open spot there.”

Related Coverage Preview: Blue Jackets at Canucks

The Canucks (20-19-12) led 1-0 after the first period on a power-play goal from right winger Linden Vey. It was Vey’s second goal of the season.

Columbus (20-28-5) made it 1-1 at 9:06 of the third when left winger Scott Hartnell took a pass from right winger Cam Atkinson and beat a screened Miller with a shot to the stick side.

In the previous nine game the Blue Jacket power play was 4-30, including 0-5 in a 5-1 loss to Edmonton on Tuesday.

”Our power play has been letting us down the last few games,“ said Hartnell, who has 18 goals on the season. ”We had quite a few opportunities every game and we came up short.

“To get one, especially late to tie it up, was huge. It was a big one.”

Blue Jacket goaltender Joonas Korpisalo made 37 saves to keep his team in the game. He was especially sharp in the overtime when Columbus was forced to kill a penalty.

“The guys got confidence out of that,” said Korpisalo, who was making his sixth consecutive start. “It helped the team win today.”

Hartnell heaped praise on Korpisalo, who has been forced into action because of injuries to two other Columbus goaltenders.

“He seems to be making a lot of big saves for us lately,” said Hartnell. “He’s playing as hard as he can and he’s doing what he can to keep us in games.”

The Blue Jackets have wins in three of their last four games.

“Everyone here wants to win,” said Blue Jackets defenseman Seth Jones. “With 29 games left, we are going to win as many as we can.”

The Canucks are 0-2-1 in their last three games. They are four points behind Nashville in the race for the final Wild Card playoff spot in the Western Conference.

”We need more,“ said Canucks coach Willie Desjardins. ”If we’re going to get to the playoffs we need more and it’s from the whole team.

“It’s disappointing and frustrating not to get two points out of that one. That’s what happens when you don’t put it away. Things can go wrong on you.”

Right winger Jannik Hansen said Vancouver can’t keep allowing points to slip away.

“It’s three games in a row where we felt we could get two points and instead we’re sitting with one point,” he said. “It’s another wasted opportunity to either gain some ground or keep up in the race.”

Miller, who stopped 27 shots, said time is ticking for the Canucks.

“We need to execute, we need to covert, we need to get points,” he said.

NOTES: The Canucks reassigned LW Brandon Prust to the Utica Comets of the AHL after he cleared waivers. ... Vancouver was 1-2-1 in the four games C Henrik Sedin was injured. ... D Dan Hamhuis, who has missed 21 games with facial fractures, is practicing with the team but isn’t expected to play until Saturday’s home game against Calgary. ... C Jared McCann, D Yannick Weber, and RW Adam Cracknell were healthy scratches. ... It was Blue Jacket coach John Tortorella’s first game back in Vancouver since being fired in the spring of 2014 after one year as the Canucks’ coach. ... Since Tortorella took over as coach Oct. 21, Columbus has averaged 2.64 goals a game. ... RW Jared Boll and D Justin Falk were healthy scratches. ... G Sergei Bobrovsky (groin), G Curtis McElhinney (ankle), D David Savard (neck) and RW David Clarkson (upper body) didn’t play. ... The Blue Jackets continue their three-game trip Friday in Calgary.