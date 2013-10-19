Preview: Blue Jackets at Capitals

(Updated: UPDATING: Minor editing throughout)

The Columbus Blue Jackets attempt to halt their three-game losing streak as they wrap up a three-game road trip against the Washington Capitals on Saturday. Columbus won two of its first three contests this season but has hit the skids of late, scoring just one goal in losses to Boston and Detroit before dropping a 5-3 decision at Montreal on Thursday. Rookie center Boone Jenner scored his first two NHL goals as the Blue Jackets forged a tie after falling behind by three goals, but Tomas Plekanec tallied twice in the final 67 seconds to give the Canadiens the victory.

Washington is coming off its fourth loss in five contests, a 2-0 setback against the New York Rangers on Wednesday in which it was outshot by a 36-22 margin. The Capitals, who are 1-3-0 on their five-game homestand, have scored two goals or fewer in each of their last four defeats. Washington is 3-0-1 in its last four meetings with the Blue Jackets.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, FSN Ohio (Columbus), CSN (Washington)

ABOUT THE BLUE JACKETS (2-4-0): Team scoring leader Marian Gaborik is expected to play in Saturday’s contest after missing Thursday’s loss with the flu. Backup goaltender Curtis McElhinney could make his season debut as Columbus may elect to start Vezina Trophy winner Sergei Bobrovsky against Vancouver on Sunday. Coach Todd Richards stated earlier this week that McElhinney would make his first start over the weekend, either versus the Capitals or the Canucks.

ABOUT THE CAPITALS (2-5-0): Washington has decided to keep 19-year-old Tom Wilson on the roster instead of sending him to juniors. “This was an easy decision,” general manager George McPhee said. “He’s going to be here for a while.” The right wing has yet to register a point in seven NHL games

OVERTIME

1. The Blue Jackets play eight of their next nine games at home, including a four-game stretch that begins Sunday against Vancouver.

2. Capitals RW Alex Ovechkin (six) trails San Jose’s Tomas Hertl and St. Louis’ Alex Steen by one for the league lead.

3. Washington kicks off a five-game road trip Tuesday at Winnipeg.

PREDICTION: Capitals 4, Blue Jackets 1