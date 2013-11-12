Preview: Blue Jackets at Capitals

The Columbus Blue Jackets play seven of their next eight games on the road, starting with a trip to Washington to face the Capitals on Tuesday. The Metropolitan Division foes already met once in the nation’s capital on Oct. 19, when the home team claimed a 4-1 victory. Columbus has won just one of its last six games as it struggles with the average play of reigning Vezina Trophy winner Sergei Bobrovsky, who has a .911 save percentage in 13 starts.

The Capitals have won their last four home contests and have not allowed more than two goals in a game at Verizon Center since Oct. 12. Washington has scored a division-high 57 goals - 20 of them with the man advantage as the club is a league-best 11-for-33 on the power play at home. The Capitals trail the Pittsburgh Penguins by three points for the division lead, while the Blue Jackets are mired near the bottom, one point ahead of the last-place Philadelphia Flyers.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, FSN Ohio (Columbus), CSN (Washington)

ABOUT THE BLUE JACKETS (6-10-0): Brandon Dubinsky has five points in his last three games to move into a tie for the team scoring lead with defenseman James Wisniewski at 13 points. Dubinsky and Ryan Johansen both notched three points in the team’s 5-2 victory over the New York Islanders on Saturday, which snapped a five-game losing streak. Marian Gaborik is in the midst of a cold stretch, with just one assist in his last six games.

ABOUT THE CAPITALS (9-8-1): Captain Alex Ovechkin and Nicklas Backstrom are tied for the team lead with 20 points apiece. Ovechkin has scored 13 goals, while Backstrom has collected 15 assists. Braden Holtby is starting the majority of the games for Washington, posting a .922 save percentage. Joel Ward has a goal in each of the last two games and eight on the season, matching his total in 39 contests last season.

OVERTIME

1. Despite their distance in the standings, the Capitals and Blue Jackets have the same number of regulation and overtime wins (five).

2. Columbus F Nick Foligno missed two of the last three games due to personal reasons and is unlikely to play on Tuesday.

3. Washington has won its last four meetings with the Blue Jackets.

PREDICTION: Capitals 4, Blue Jackets 2