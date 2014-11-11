Preview: Blue Jackets at Capitals

The injury-plagued Columbus Blue Jackets attempt to snap their eight-game winless streak when they visit the Washington Capitals on Tuesday. Columbus dropped a 7-4 home decision to Tampa Bay on Saturday to fall to 0-7-1 since edging San Jose 5-4 on Oct. 23. Despite the loss, there were encouraging signs for the Blue Jackets as they went 3-for-5 on the power play while Scott Hartnell registered his second two-goal performance in as many nights.

Washington has recovered from a five-game winless stretch of its own, posting victories over Chicago and Carolina on Friday and Saturday, respectively. After the club squandered a 3-1 third-period lead against the Hurricanes, Nicklas Backstrom scored at 4:46 of overtime to help the Capitals extend their point streak to three contests. Captain Alex Ovechkin has been heating up of late, collecting eight points (one goal) in his last five games after being kept off the scoresheet in his previous five.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, FSN Ohio (Columbus), CSN DC (Washington)

ABOUT THE BLUE JACKETS (4-9-1): With six players - including Sergei Bobrovsky, Brandon Dubinsky and Artem Anisimov - on injured reserve and another (Matt Calvert) day-to-day, Columbus had two more skaters get banged up Saturday. Jack Skille and defenseman Fedor Tyutin both are questionable to play against Washington with undisclosed ailments. Blue-liner Jack Johnson definitely will be out as he finishes serving his three-game suspension.

ABOUT THE CAPITALS (6-5-3): Washington’s injury list pales in comparision to Columbus’ as only Brooks Laich (shoulder) and Tom Wilson (lower body) are questionable for Tuesday’s matchup. While Ovechkin finally is beginning to collect points, Backstrom has continued his strong offensive play. The 26-year-old Swede has recorded seven points in his last five contests and has been kept off the scoresheet just five times this season.

OVERTIME

1. Blue Jackets C Ryan Johansen, who leads the team with 16 points, has recorded at least one in 12 of his 14 games this campaign.

2. Washington has won three straight home meetings with the Blue Jackets.

3. Columbus is the only team in the NHL yet to participate in a shootout in 2014-15.

PREDICTION: Capitals 4, Blue Jackets 2