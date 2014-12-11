Preview: Blue Jackets at Capitals

The Columbus Blue Jackets hope to extend their hot streak when they visit the Washington Capitals on Thursday. Columbus has won four straight to start December as it tries to climb back into playoff contention. Washington is on a three-game winning streak and has claimed its last four home games against the Blue Jackets, including a 4-2 victory on Nov. 11.

Washington is returning from sweeping a three-game road trip, but the Capitals are 5-5-3 at home and need to improve in their own arena. Sergei Bobrovsky has started each of Columbus’ four victories, posting a .948 save percentage. The Blue Jackets are struggling to earn a winning record against fellow Metropolitan Division teams, while the Capitals are 6-1-1 within the division.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, Fox Sports Ohio (Columbus), CSN-DC

ABOUT THE BLUE JACKETS (10-15-2): Brandon Dubinsky earned an assist in his season debut against Philadelphia on Tuesday after missing the first 26 games due to abdominal surgery. Boone Jenner has a goal in each of his last four games. Defenseman Kevin Connauton scored his first goal with Columbus on Tuesday after being claimed off waivers from Dallas in November.

ABOUT THE CAPITALS (13-10-4): Defenseman Mike Green was expected to return Tuesday, but missed his seventh game with an upper body injury and is questionable to face the Blue Jackets. Braden Holtby is expected to start after appearing in each of Washington’s first four December contests. Rookie forward Andre Burakovsky has been a healthy scratch for three consecutive games.

OVERTIME

1. Washington captain Alex Ovechkin has 10 goals in 13 career games against Columbus.

2. The Blue Jackets won eight straight games last season but had not posted more than two consecutive victories in 2014-15 prior to December.

3. The Capitals will travel to Columbus on Dec. 18, Jan. 27 and March 3 to complete the five-game season series.

PREDICTION: Capitals 4, Blue Jackets 3